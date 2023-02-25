Ranbir Kapoor Takes U-Turn on His Pakistan Statement: ‘My First Priority is Always The Country’

Home

Ranbir Kapoor recently took a U-turn on his Pakistan statement at Red Sea International Film Festival while promoting his upcoming film during an event.

Ranbir Kapoor’s U-Turn on His Pakistan Statement: Ranbir Kapoor is all geared up for his upcoming rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan directorial is already getting rave reviews for its peppy tracks and Ranbir-Shraddha’s sizzling on-screen chemistry. The song Tere Pyaar Mein portraying new age romance is being hailed by millennials and Gen Z. After a long time the Brahmastra actor is doing a light-hearted movie and for the first time he has been paired with Shraddha. Ranbir, known for his apolitical approach on controversial topics recently reacted to his previous statement when he expressed interest in collaborating with Pakistani artists. Now, at a promotional event for TJMM he gave clarification to the media.

RANBIR KAPOOR SAYS COUNTRY SHALL ALWAYS BE FIRST PRIORITY

Ranbir told “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. (It was not a big controversy) But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.” He further opined “But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country.”

RANBIR KAPOOR CLARIFIES HIS STATEMENT AT RED SEA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

While appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival n Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Ranbir was quizzed about working in a Pakistani film. The actor said that “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts.” While promoting TJMM in Chandigarh, Ranbir pointed out “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. (I think my statement was misconstrued). I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Ranbir will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

