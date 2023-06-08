Ranbir Kapoor to Buy Adipurush Tickets For 10000 Underprivileged Children

Home

Ranbir Kapoor to Buy ‘Adipurush’ Tickets For 10,000 Underprivileged Children

Ranbir Kapoor will be buying tickets of ‘Adipurush’ starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon for 10,000 underprivileged children.

Ranbir Kapoor to Buy 10,000 Adipurush Tickets: Ranbir Kapoor has come forward with a noble gesture ahead of Om Raut’s Adipurush release. After Karthikeya 2 producer Abhishek Agarwal announced to distribute more than 10,000 tickets in Telangana, Ranbir will be doing the same for 10,000 underprivileged children according to a report. The actor was recently criticised and came under the radar of trolls after his name was announced as the lead protagonist in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. A section of netizens were unhappy with the casting speculations which claimed the Brahmastra actor would play Lord Ram, while his wife Alia Bhatt would portray Goddess Sita.

CHECK OUT TARAN ADARSH’S VIRAL POST:

RANBIR KAPOOR TO BOOK ADIPURUSH TICKETS FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED KIDS

Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his post, “#Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR TO BOOK 10,000 TICKETS OF ‘ADIPURUSH’ FOR UNDERPRIVILEGED CHILDREN… OFFICIAL POSTER…#RanbirKapoor #Adipurush #Prabhas #KritiSanon #SaifAliKhan #SunnySingh #DevdattaNage.” Earlier, he had disclosed about the Karthikeya 2 producer doing something similar in Telangana. Taran Adarsh captioned his post as, “‘THE KASHMIR FILES’, ‘KARTHIKEYA 2’ PRODUCER TO DISTRIBUTE 10,000+ TICKETS OF ‘ADIPURUSH’ ACROSS *TELANGANA* FOR FREE… OFFICIAL STATEMENT…”#Adipurush is a once-in-a-lifetime movie which needs to be celebrated by one and all. “Out of my devotion for Lord Shree Ram, I have decided to give 10,000+ tickets to government schools, orphanages and old-age homes across #Telangana for free,” says #AbhishekAgarwal, who has produced #TheKashmirFiles and #Karthikeya2 and is currently producing #TheDelhiFiles, #TheVaccineWar, #TigerNageswaraRao and #TheIndiaHouse: #JaiMataDi.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Janaki and Lankesh respectively. Marathi actor Devdutta Nage essays the role of Lord Hanuman, while Sunny Singh plays Laxman (the divine incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnaag, on whom Lord Vishnu rests, according to ancient texts). The Om Raut directorial is based on saint Valimiki’s Ramayana and sage Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 across the globe.

Adipurush releases on June 16, 2023 across the globe.
















