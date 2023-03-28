Home

Rani Mukerji Breaks Silence on Mild Box Office Performance of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: ‘Lot of Cynicism’

Mumbai: Actor Rani Mukerji’s latest screen outing, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway didn’t do well at the Box Office. The actor now spoke about the performance of the film and why she feared the word ‘OTT content’. Rani, in an interview with Variety, said she truly believes in the power of good cinema and she wants to see good cinema in theatres.

The actor highlighted her struggle to deliver a good story in the times when people have learnt to divide cinema into OTT and theatres. She said, “I truly believe that a good film will always find its audience, regardless of what the genre is. There was a lot of challenge for our film because the new fashionable word that is going on is OTT ‘content’ – it is something that has bothered me a lot. Because I do believe that cinema is an experience to be had in the theatres.”

RANI MUKERJI SAYS THERE WAS A CYNICISM AROUND MRS. CHATTERJEE VS NORWAY

Rani further revealed that there was a lot of negativity around Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway which was a film about a mother’s struggle to win a custody battle against a whole nation. The actor, who’s known for performances in movies like Mardaani, Hichki, Hum Tum, and Bunty Aur Babli among others, added that she simply wants her belief in good cinema to prevail.

“There was so much cynicism before the release of the film and so many naysayers saying that fashionable term OTT content. So, it was really scary because when you are all alone, fighting this cynicism, I was just hoping and praying that the audience validates my belief in good cinema. And the audience has done that,” she concluded.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, directed by Ashima Chibber, has collected Rs 15.73 crore in its lifetime run at the Indian Box Office. The film received mixed reviews from critics. In our review of the film, we wrote, “The story of a mother’s struggle should have left you weeping as an Indian audience. A mother’s plea never needs anything extra to be sold to the Indian hearts. Underestimating the story is the most basic and probably the biggest mistake that the makers have done here. The failure of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is that it is a forgettable film, with such an unforgettable real-life story.” You can read the full review here.

