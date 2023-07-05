Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 Years Of Vikramaditya Motwane

Home

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera completes 10 years of its release on Wednesday. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Lootera was inspired by O. Henry’s short story The Last Leaf.

Today, July 6, marks the 10th year anniversary of a film that struck a chord with the audiences the moment it was released. Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera completes 10 years of its release on Wednesday. The film had Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. Now, to mark the special occasion, Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for the release of his romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of the Lootera. He also recommended the song Shikayatein on Wednesday morning to cherish the moments related to the film.

Ranveer Singh Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane

Ranveer Singh dropped a few unseen pics from Lootera on Instagram. In one of the snaps, he can be seen posing with director Vikramaditya Motwane. The other photo displays the actor with his co-star, Vikrant Massey. He also shared a poster of Sonakshi Sinha from the film to compliment the Dahaad star’s “breath-taking performance” in the film. Ranveer Singh also shared a short clip that showed a few visuals from the film. Sharing the clip of his memorable performance in the film, the actor took a trip down memory lane and wrote, “10 years to one of my most precious, loved and cherished, Lootera. Timeless work of art.”

Sonakshi Sinha Recalls The First Time She Watched Lootera

As the film turns 10, Sonakshi Sinha also spoke about her character in the film during an interview with a portal. Recalling the first time she watched Lootera, Sonakshi said, “I couldn’t believe it for the first time when I watched this film. I looked at the screen and felt I was not watching myself, but someone completely different. I met my character Paakhi for the first time, and that was a surreal feeling! A lot of my films, I can say ‘that’s me’, but when I watched Lootera, I was like who is this person? I was truly proud of myself and what we had made.”

In the film Lootera, Sonakshi Sinha essayed the character of an ailing woman, whose life takes a turn after she encounters a conman, portrayed by Ranveer Singh. The second half of the film was inspired by O. Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf.















