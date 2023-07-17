Menu
Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky, Arrives In Lamborghini At Airport

Ranveer Singh made a rocking entry at the airport in his Lamborghini Urus. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star made heads turn with his black and white casual monochrome ensemble.

Watch: Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner Rocky, Arrives In Lamborghini At Airport
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. (Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, will hit theatres on July 28. Karan Johar is making a directorial comeback with this romantic comedy, which has already gained popularity with its trailer and songs. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their film is a success. They have planned extensive promotions to create more excitement about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the airport, on their way for the film’s promotional activities. As usual, the duo’s airport looks are not to be missed. They nailed their in-flight travel style, impressing everyone with their individual looks. But what caught the maximum attention was Ranveer Singh in full-on Rocky Randhawa mode. The actor was spotted arriving at the airport in his orange Lamborghini Urus.

Ranveer Singh Aka Rocky’s Airport Look:

Ranveer Singh made a rocking entry in his Lamborghini Urus. He chose a black and white casual monochrome ensemble. He donned a white T-shirt with a sleeveless black jacket vest, black pants, and trendy sneakers. Completing his signature swag were a silver chain, sunglasses, and a cap. Ranveer greeted fans and posed for the paparazzi.

Alia Bhatt Aka Rani’s Airport Look:

Alia Bhatt opted for a chic and comfortable look. She sported an oversized white shirt, baggy blue jeans, and comfy sneakers. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail, and carried a black tote bag.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani introduces Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), leading contrasting lives. Rocky belongs to a wealthy Punjabi family with a flamboyant lifestyle. Meanwhile, Rani comes from an intellectual Bengali household that values knowledge and sophistication.

Despite their families’ disapproval, Rocky and Rani fall deeply in love. Determined to win them over, the couple devises an unconventional plan: switching places and living with each other’s families, hoping to impress and bridge the gap between their contrasting backgrounds. The film promises a delightful story of love, family, and acceptance.










