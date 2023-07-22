Ranveer Singh Grooves To Tuada Kutta Tommy, SidNaaz Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla

Home

The video of Ranveer Singh shaking a leg with Yashraj Mukhate on the Tuada Kutta Tommy rap went viral. Fans of Shehnaaz Gill missed the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Ranveer Singh grooves to Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss season 13 gained a special place in everyone’s hearts because of the chemistry between Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Since then #SidNaaz holds a special place in the hearts of their fans. The two were reportedly dating when Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack. Both Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans miss their impeccable bond. In a recent viral video, Ranveer Singh was seen grooving to Shehnaaz Gill’s Tuada Kutta Tommy rap with internet sensation Yashraj Mukhate. The clip went viral in no time and has left SidNaaz fans missing Sidharth Shukla.

The Viral Video

Dressed in grey formals, Ranveer Singh shook a leg with Yashraj Mukhate on the famous track Tuada Kutta Tommy. The track was based off a dialogue of Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13. It was later turned into a rap song by Shehnaaz and Yashraj Mukhate. Soon after the video of Ranveer Singh dancing on the track surfaced online, fans could not hold back their opinions and chimed in to give Shehnaaz Gill credit. Others expressed that they missed Sidharth Shukla. One fan wrote, “Miss You Sidharth Shukla” Another commented, “Shehnaaz Gill ki most Viral/Famous Dialogue.” Watch the viral video here:

Shehnaaz Gill’s Confession

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their single Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. During a conversation, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star talked about love and romance. The actor said she had fallen in love only once in her life. Fans believed that Shehnaaz was speaking about Sidharth Shukla.

Ranveer Singh And Shehnaaz Gill’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be featuring in Kabir Sadanand’s directorial Khiladi 1080. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead. She will also be seen in Thank you For Coming alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. As for Ranveer Singh, he is gearing up for his upcoming release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Not only this, Ranveer has Singham Again and Baiju Bawra in the pipeline.















