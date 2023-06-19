Menu
Ranveer Singh Sings Main Nikla Gaddi Leke While Sunny Deol and Karan Groove at Wedding Reception, Watch

Inside Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s Wedding Reception: Actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s videos from the gala night have gone viral where the two grooved to Punjabi beats. Another video has gone viral of Ranveer Singh singing and dancing with Sunny Deol and Sonu Nigam to the famous song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from 2001’s Gadar. While Ranveer Singh takes the mic, Sunny and Karan do hook steps on the stage. Watch the video here!

DeepVeer attended the grand wedding reception of actor Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya in Mumbai in style. They walked hand-in-hand at the reception party, sat and watched the performances of the Deol family.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya ended their wedding festivities with a grand reception in Mumbai where several B-town celebs graced the event in style. Subhash Ghai, Suniel Shetty, Kapil Sharma, Ginni, Abhay Deol, Raj Babbar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Poonam Dhillon and several others were a part of festivies.

Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Sharing the first official wedding pictures of the newlyweds, actor Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, “Today I gained a beautiful daughter.Bless you my Bachas. God Bless!”

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy’s daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father’s footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s directorial ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ in 2019. Sunny’s younger son, Rajveer Deol is also set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya’s first movie as a director.










