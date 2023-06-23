Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Manager Part Ways, Issue Official Statement: No Negativity Between Us

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Rashmika Mandanna and Manager Part Ways, Issue Official Statement: ‘No Negativity Between Us’

Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have parted ways. They stated that there is no truth to the speculation surrounding their separation.

Rashmika Mandanna and Manager Part Ways, Issue Official Statement: 'No Negativity Between Us'
Rashmika Mandanna and Manager Part Ways, Issue Official Statement: ‘No Negativity Between Us’

Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have responded to recent rumors of a feud and financial dispute by releasing an official statement clarifying the situation. The statement emphasises that their decision to part ways is amicable and denies any animosity between them. Addressing the rumours, both Rashmika and her manager stated that there is no truth to the speculation surrounding their separation. They reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths in the future. They asserted that there is no negativity between them and that they have made the decision to work independently moving forward.

The statement read, “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth”.

The rumours had initially emerged from a report by Pinkvilla, which alleged that Rashmika’s manager had cheated her out of Rs 80 lakh. However, the official statement from Rashmika and her manager refutes these claims.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on the film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated for release on August 11.

Rashmika recently expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and praised his acting skills and persona in a social media post. She mentioned that working with him has been a wonderful experience, highlighting his talent and calling him an amazing human being.

Having gained prominence in Telugu and Kannada cinema, Rashmika Mandanna has been making her mark in Bollywood as well. She made her debut with the film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and also appeared in Mission Majnu.










Source link

Previous article
7 Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Improve Eyesight Without Medication
Next article
Thanks Congress for announcing ‘can’t defeat PM Modi alone,’ Smriti Irani on Opposition meet
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights