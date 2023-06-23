Home

Rashmika Mandanna and Manager Part Ways, Issue Official Statement: ‘No Negativity Between Us’

Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have responded to recent rumors of a feud and financial dispute by releasing an official statement clarifying the situation. The statement emphasises that their decision to part ways is amicable and denies any animosity between them. Addressing the rumours, both Rashmika and her manager stated that there is no truth to the speculation surrounding their separation. They reaffirmed their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths in the future. They asserted that there is no negativity between them and that they have made the decision to work independently moving forward.

The statement read, “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth”.

The rumours had initially emerged from a report by Pinkvilla, which alleged that Rashmika’s manager had cheated her out of Rs 80 lakh. However, the official statement from Rashmika and her manager refutes these claims.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on the film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated for release on August 11.

Rashmika recently expressed her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and praised his acting skills and persona in a social media post. She mentioned that working with him has been a wonderful experience, highlighting his talent and calling him an amazing human being.

Having gained prominence in Telugu and Kannada cinema, Rashmika Mandanna has been making her mark in Bollywood as well. She made her debut with the film Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan, and also appeared in Mission Majnu.















