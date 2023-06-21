Home

Rashmika Mandanna Heaps Praise On ‘Animal’ Ranbir Kapoor; Calls Him ‘Brilliant Actor’

Rashmika dropped some pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and the team of Animal on Instagram and wrote, “#Animal .. pieces of my heart.”

Animal will have a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to leave the audience enthralled with their upcoming project, titled Animal. The duo is collaborating for the first time with each other for Animal. Touted as a psychological action thriller, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. While the fans are eagerly waiting for the film, Rashmika has wrapped the shooting for Animal. She dropped some pictures with Ranbir Kapoor and the team of the film on Instagram. Additionally, she also shared Instagram Stories to spill the beans on how nervous she was when she first met Ranbir. She described the Wake Up Sid star as a “brilliant actor, and amazing human.”

Sharing a string of BTS pictures, Rashmika wrote, “#Animal .. pieces of my heart.” The picture shared by Rashmika displays her selfie with Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir can be seen flaunting his long hair look with a thick beard. Moving next, she can be seen posing with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the crew of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing an ice blue printed dress which she complemented with minimal make-up, and open tresses.

Rashmika Mandanna Is All Praise For Ranbir Kapoor

Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna also shared a long heartfelt note for Ranbir and team Animal as she wrapped her schedule for the film. Speaking about her co-star, she wrote, “Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret…God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human – Everything else – Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don’t think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn… I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform which Sir’s lighting’s and all, loved it.”

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Excitement For Animal

Not only Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna also had so much to say about the whole team of Animal. She shared how excited she was to be a part of Animal and wanted to work with the whole team. She went on to say that she is starting to feel a big void as the 50-day shoot for the film is now over. She further added, “I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extend that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. Everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet to kind hearted and I infact kept mentioning to them that I would’ve loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I’d still be happy.”



Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal

Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The film will clash with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 in theatres. The film reportedly is based on the unique bond between a father-son duo and has been set on the backdrop of gang wars and revenge. Rashmika is playing the lead opposite Ranbir and will essay the character of his wife in the film.















