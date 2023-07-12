Home

Entertainment

Mirzapur 3: Rasika Dugal Shares Major Update; Drops Picture from Dubbing Session

Rasika Dugal’s portrayal of the complex character Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur won her accolades. The actress gave a major update about Mirzapur 3.

Rasika Dugal hinted that Mirzapur 3 is in the final stages of post-production. (Credits: Instagram)

Mirzapur 3 is coming. The action-packed thriller series is set in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The first season of the series, which was released in November 2018, featured a stellar cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Mirzapur was a success on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and paved the way for a second instalment. Now, the makers are all set to release Mirzapur 3 soon. Rasika Dugal, who plays Beena Tripathi in the series, recently confirmed the same.

Rasika Dugal Drops A Major Hint Related To Mirzapur 3

Rasika Dugal is known for leaving the audience spellbound with her acting skills. She brings something new to every project. In the last few years, Rasika Dugal has delivered back-to-back powerful performances, compelling people to recognise her as an exceptional talent. The actress recently dropped a major hint around her series Mirzapur and shared a glimpse of the dubbing process for the third season. With the picture, Rasika Dugal hinted that the series is in the final stages of post-production.

In the pictures, Rasika Dugal can be seen standing in front of a mic and a ream of papers. For the dubbing session, she went for a casual avatar, donning a white shirt which she layered with a black and white striped jacket. Rasika can be seen wearing a pair of spectacles during the dubbing process. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Pirpared rahiyega.”

What To Expect From Mirzapur 3

It is pertinent to note that the shooting of Mirzapur 3 was wrapped up a few months ago. Soon after the announcement, fans had begun expressing their excitement and wondered if Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal would be able to seize the throne and replace Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) as the King of Mirzapur. The upcoming season of Mirzapur will be all about comebacks and revenge as Kaleen Bhaiya struggles to reclaim his position.

Rasika Dugal’s Upcoming Projects

Rasika Dugal’s portrayal of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur won her accolades. She was widely praised for her impeccable performance in the series. In addition to Mirzapur 3, Rasika Dugal also has several other projects lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in the sports drama Spike, Anshuman Jha’s Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and the dramedy Little Thomas.















