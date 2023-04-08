Ravanasura Box Office Collection Day 1 Ravi Tejas Actioner Kickstarts With a Roaring Opening Check Report

Home

Ravanasura Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Teja’s Actioner Kickstarts With a Roaring Opening – Check Report

Ravanasura Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Teja’s psychological action thriller Ravanasura has created a havoc at box office with its thrilling start. The actor’s actioner is being well received by the audiences and has kickstarted with an overwhelmingly positive response on the opening day. Despite Nani’s Dasara creating new milestones at the box office, Ravanasura‘s first day collection seems to be promising. The early estimates suggest that the film has a bright future due to its great start. The trailer of Ravanasura had already created enough hype. The Sudheer Varma directorial has earned a gross of Rs 7.9 Crore worldwide, as reported by Telugu 360.

RAVANASURA GETS A TERRIFIC OPENING ON ITS FIRST DAY

The Day 1 estimates of Ravanasura, as reported by Sacnilk portal suggest that the film earned a whopping Rs 5.55 Crore in India. The Ravi Teja starrer not just beat Dasara‘s Day 9 collection but minted more than Bollywood releases Gumraah and Bholaa. The theatrical rights of the film are valued at 22.5 Crore and the film needs a very strong run to break even from here, as reported by Telugu 360. Ravanasura earned Rs 6.00 Crore India net on its first day, Sacnilk reported. The psychological actioner had an overall 36.99% Telugu Occupancy on Friday, April 07, 2023. Ravanasura is estimated to be made on an overall budget of 40 Crores inclusive of promotion cost, as estimated by Bollymoviereviewz. Ravi Teja’s last Dhamaka opened at 9.45 Crores and was a hit while Rama Rao on Duty opened at 6.3 Crores and Khiladi at 6.8 Crores. Ravanasura has not been able to reach closer to the collection of Das ki Dhamki, Dasara, Waltair Veeraya and Veera Simha Reddy.

RAVI TEJA UNVELIED RAVANASURA FIRST LOOK ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Ravi Teja had shared the first glimpse of Ravanasura on his birthday. The teaser has the music playing in the background with no dialogues. There are some intense and violent action sequences in the movie that showcases Ravi essaying a lawyer’s character. Harshavardan Rameshwar’s background score goes well with the theme of the film. Anu Emmanuel, Pujita Ponnada, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and Daksha Nagarkar play crucial roles in Ravanasura. Sushanth plays the antagonist while Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nithin Mehta, and others also feature in the dark thriller. Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks’ collaboration has music score by Harshavardan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo.

RAVI TEJA WILL NEXT BE SEEN IN BIOPIC EPIC ACTIONER ON LEGENDARY THIEF

Ravi Teja will next be seen in a period actioner. Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic of the notorious thief and is set in 70s in the village named Stuartpuram. Ravi Teja’s body language, diction and getup are completely different in the never-before-seen character for the actor. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are roped in to play the leading ladies opposite Ravi Teja in the movie. Anupam Kher also plays a crucial role in the film. The veteran actor captioned his post as “My Telugu film’s #TigerNageswaraRao dearest @raviteja_2628 is ready to Hunt the Box Office 🐅 HUNTING WORLDWIDE from OCTOBER 20th 2023! Jai Ho!🔥🔥@dirvamsikrishna @abhishekofficl @renuudesai @nupursanon@gayatribhardwaj__ @senguptajisshu @gvprakash @madhie1 @kollaavinash @srikanth_vissa @castingchhabra @mayank_singhaniya @aaartsofficial.”

Bhupatiraju Ravi Shankar Raju aka Ravi Teja, is an Indian film actor and producer who mainly works in Telugu cinema. He is known for his roles in action-comedy films and is popular by the moniker "Mass Maharaja".












