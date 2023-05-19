Home

Raveena Tandon Opens up on Her Relationship With Akshay Kumar Years After Breakup

Raveena Tandon recently opened up on her relationship with Akshay Kumar years after their breakup.

Raveena Tandon Opens up on Her Relationship With Akshay Kumar: Raveena Tandon recently opened up on her relationship with Akshay Kumar years after their breakup. The Bollywood actors were once regarded as the hottest couples during the 90s. After the duo parted ways and called off their engagement, gossip mills and entertainment tabloids were obsessed with their dating life. Every time Akshay was linked to any actress, there was also mention of Raveena. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor was also quizzed about the same time and again. In a recent interview she clarified about all the hullabaloo about her rapport with the OMG 2 actor.

RAVEENA TANDON OPENS UP ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH AKSHAY KUMAR

Raveena, in an interaction with ANI said that “We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorces, they move on, what’s the big deal?” She also opened up on working with Nana Patekar. The actor had told ETimes, “While Nana Patekar may not have got along with many, he and I loved working with each other. Nasser saab (Naseeruddin Shah) is a great experience. Recently I worked with Mohan Babu and he is believed to be a terror- but he and I just love working with each other. Naga Chaitanya and I are very good friends. Prabhas says he has a crush on me and my ego gets inflated.”

RAVEENA TANDON SPEAKS ABOUT HER RAPPORT WITH AJAY DEVGN AND SUNNY DEOL

Raveena also spoke about her professional rapport with Ajay Devgn and Sunny Deol. In an interaction with ETimes, she pointed out “Ajay Devgn and I did six-seven films. Sunny Deol and I shared a great rapport; we were a hit pair. Just recently too, we have been offered a film together. Akshay and I are still friends. There’s a journey in everyone’s life. You need to respect it and move on. I think of him very highly. I think he is one of the strongest pillars of our industry.”

Raveena will next be seen in the Sanya Dutt starrer rom-com Ghudchadi.

Raveena will next be seen in the Sanya Dutt starrer rom-com Ghudchadi.
















