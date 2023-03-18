Home

Raveena Tandon Sets Internet on Fire With Sexy Dance Moves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ With Quick Style- Watch

30 years ago, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar created magic on the silver screen with their sensuous dance moves in the song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from the film Mohra. Recently, Raveena Tandon was seen dancing with Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her iconic number in a black crop top and blue jeans. Quick Style took to Instagram, where they shared a video dancing with Raveena. The group start grooving to the beats of the song, while the actress joined them from behind. The dance group captioned the post: “Different when you do it with the originals.”

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film was a major box office success, and went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year only behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Watch Raveena Tandon dancing to the tunes of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’:

After the video went viral, Raveena’s fans were pretty delighted seeing her match steps with Quick Step. One fan wrote, “The one and only person who will be associated with this song 🙌” Another person wrote, “OG bringing it back! 2023 style.”

Before Raveena, actor Suniel Shetty also grooved with Quick Style to one of his popular numbers Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum. The dance group is touring in India and have danced with some of the biggest celebrities in the country.

On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in ‘Ghudchadi’ directed by Binoy Gandhi. It stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon with Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in pivotal roles.











