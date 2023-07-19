Home

Revisiting Crazy, Stupid, Love: How This Hollywood Rom-Com is so Relevant Today in The Times of Gen Z And AI

Revisiting Crazy, Stupid, Love: Crazy, Stupid, Love completed twelve years since its release on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The romantic comedy starring Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Steve Carell and Julianne Moore is still popular among movie buffs. However, a lot have changed in the cosmopolitan outlook in the present times. Be it awareness regarding gender discrimination and mental health issues or the role of AI (Artificial Intelligence) in human lifestyle. Today, social media is much more dominant than it was during the film’s release. Digital technology has drastically affected social life and human intimacy ever since the Covid-19 outbreak. The post Covid world is entirely different and is dependent on AI and digital applications to a huge extent.

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE’S SOGNIFICANCE AT THE TIME OF AI AND VIRTUAL REALITY

Crazy, Stupid, Love narrated the simple story of losing and heartbreak in love. The light-hearted entertainer was about not giving up on your loved ones come what may. The very idea of soulmates depicted in the movie has been a universal philosophy in marital relationships and love affairs. However, the excessive use of social media and filters has made people distant from human interactions. Communication among friends and families have gone minimal as people prefer more of their time with their smartphones and tablets. As far as romantic relationships are concerned, not just the dating apps but AI has made things worse. The world of virtual reality has gone much ahead of people’s imagination. Be it friendships, dating or even making love, the AI generated avatar (an icon or figure representing a particular person in a video game, internet forum) does it all at par with real-life experience.

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE CREATES OPTIMISM ABOUT SELFLESS LOVE AND SOULMATES

Steve’s Cal Weaver and Ryan’s Jack Palmer were distinct individuals in Crazy, Stupid, Love. While Steve lacked confidence, was inhibited and needed backup to get ahead in life. Jack was flamboyant, charming, stylish and exuded swag. Despite of their different approach and perspective towards life, both of them are sensitive and believe in not giving up on their love interests. Cal does not want to lose his wife and his adamant of winning her back, even if he has to wait for her for the rest of his life. Jack is in love with Cal’s daughter Hannah aka Emma. He will do anything to have Emma in his life and get Cal’s approval who is against the relationship. Jack is also willing to wait till eternity and has faith that one day Cal will approve his relationship with his daughter. Emma can’t love anyone else other than Cal but also has immense respect for her father and awaits his decision. Cal’s wife Emily aka Julianne who initially thought their marriage had lost the spark, still wholeheartedly loves and cares for Cal.

CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE IS A STORY OF HOPE AND POSITIVITY

It can be rightly argued that a fictional rom com can’t be compared to reality. But cinema is one art form which has a huge influence and impact on pop culture since it is a visual medium. Any kind of artistry which is dramatised and conveys an ideology about society or relationships creates a long-lasting impression on audiences. Also, when most OTT platforms are extensively focusing on producing and streaming dark content, a light-hearted rom com about hope and positivity is the need of the time. The flawless acting prowess and an engaging storyline about soulmates can bring optimism among audiences consumed by overt violence, abuse, horror and trauma showcased in movies and series.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinemas.

Crazy, Stupid, Love is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinemas.
















