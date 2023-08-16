Revolutionizing treatment of Thalassemia – Bone Marrow Transplant for Thalassemia Cure

Narayana Health, Howrah organized a free Thalassemia Camp and an

awareness programme in association with Lions Club of Siliguri Saviour & Lions Club of Siliguri Samrat at

Balaji Healthcare, Siliguri to raise awareness about Bone Marrow Transplant in treating patients

suffering from Thalassemia. The programme organised had a flow of more than 60 thalassemia patients

& their siblings from all parts of North Bengal district.

The key speakers at the awareness & press interactive session were: Dr. Sunil Bhat, Vice Chairman –

Oncology Collegium, Narayana Health Group of Hospitals, Director & Clinical Lead – Paediatric

Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation, Narayana Health Network Hospitals

and Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, Narayana Health City, Bangalore, India, and Dr. Rajib De,

Clinical Lead – Hematology, Hemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant (Stem Cell Transplant),

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah.

The free Thalassemia Camp was performed to raise awareness about Bone Marrow Transplant in treating

patients suffering from Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder, and provide medical support to individuals

affected by this condition.

Dr. Rajib De, Clinical Lead – Hematology, Hemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant (Stem Cell

Transplant), Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah, said, “I would like to thank Thalassemia

Society, Haemophilia Society and Lions Club in supporting and helping Thalassemia patients. Bone

Marrow Transplant is a curative treatment for most of the life threatening haematological disorders like

thalassaemia, leukemia and other blood cancers. This is a very sophisticated and curative mode of

therapy. When it comes to Cancer-Care, Narayana Health is dedicated to providing high-quality and

affordable cancer-care services through our team of expert Doctors, world-class infrastructure and

advanced equipments.”

Dr. Sunil Bhat, Vice Chairman – Oncology Collegium, Narayana Health Group of Hospitals, Director

& Clinical Lead – Paediatric Hematology, Oncology and Blood & Marrow Transplantation,

Narayana Health Network Hospitals and Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, Narayana Health City,

Bangalore, India, said, “Narayana Health aims to bring revolution in cancer care in West Bengal and this

part of the region. Patients can be rest assured that they will receive the highest quality treatments from

renowned specialists in a state-of-the-art facility. The hospital’s commitment to accessibility and

affordability ensures that individuals from all walks of life can receive the care they need to combat

cancer. With focus beyond medical expertise, our Hospital recognizes the importance of community

support and aims to create a warm and nurturing environment for patients.”

About Narayana Health Howrah: Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Howrah is a leading healthcare

hub and addresses the growing medical needs of people in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, North-Eastern

states and even neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan. Narayana Superspeciality

Hospital is situated just off the Vidyasagar Setu in Andul Road, Howrah district. The Hospital offers

comprehensive Cancer Care and Cardiac Sciences facilities, in addition to the various other tertiary care

specialities. It is a state-of-the-art super speciality hospital with all modern facilities including Robotic

Surgery, under one roof along with a multidisciplinary approach to treat the patients visiting the

Hospital. In the last few years, the Hospital has to its name, many organ & bone marrow transplants too.

About Narayana Health: Narayana Health, situated in Bangalore, stands as a premier healthcare

institution renowned for its commitment to excellence in medical care and innovation. With state-of-the-

art facilities and a team of accomplished medical professionals, the institution has established itself as a

beacon of quality healthcare in India and beyond. Offering a comprehensive range of medical services,

from advanced diagnostics to intricate surgical procedures, Narayana Health is dedicated to delivering

patient-centered care that emphasizes compassion, expertise, and the latest medical advancements. Its

holistic approach, coupled with a patient-centric philosophy, has garnered widespread recognition,

making Narayana Health a trusted destination for individuals seeking world-class medical treatment and

compassionate healing.

About Author

Like this: Like Loading...