Home

Entertainment

BTS Turns 10: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook Cut Gorgeous Lavender Cake, Celebrate With ARMY

BTS Turns 10: Band Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook Cut Gorgeous Purple Lavender Cake to Celebrate With BTS ARMY, See Pics.

BTS Turns 10 RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jung Kook Cut Gorgeous Lavender Cake, Celebrate With ARMY

BTS Turns 10: The global sensation, K-pop band BTS, recently marked a momentous milestone as they celebrated their 10th anniversary. The occasion sparked an outpouring of excitement and love from their dedicated fan base, known as the BTS ARMY, who took to social media platforms to express their adoration.

To commemorate the significant event, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook gathered together to cut a stunning lavender cake, a color closely associated with the band. The pictures of the members holding the cake quickly went viral, further fueling the frenzy among fans.

A look at the celebrations by BTS members:

This is how ARMY is celebrating the 10th anniversary of BTS:

🎉A decade naturally brings many changes in thought and demeanor as we go through challenges and new experiences. Since their debut, BTS have shared messages through their music about their lives, and evolving perspectives of the world as they continue to grow. 🎁To reminisce… pic.twitter.com/TPEwScWvYH — BTS Translations / Bangtansubs (@BTS_Trans) June 13, 2023

BTS made its debut in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment with the single album “2 Cool 4 Skool.” Since then, they have taken the music industry by storm, captivating audiences worldwide with their talent, energy, and meaningful lyrics. As the group embarks on a temporary hiatus, individual members have been releasing solo material, while others have begun fulfilling their mandatory military duties.

In their hometown Seoul, the cityscape was transformed into a magnificent display of purple, another symbol closely linked to BTS. Iconic landmarks such as City Hall, the Lotte World Tower, several Han River bridges, and the futuristic DDP, known for its striking design by architect Zaha Hadid, were illuminated in purple lights. This spectacular celebration aimed to honor BTS and their immense contribution to K-pop, a source of national pride in South Korea.

Hobi, hope you see these. We celebrate a decade w/ #jhope. Thank you for sharing your talent & we appreciate what you have built as a sublime artist. We watched you grow & we look forward to you spreading your wings in the next decade & more! #10YearsWithjhope #BTS10thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/vBnWodOzGM — KITH – HUH⁉️🦋🏁🃏- TRYING TO REST (@kithicdames) June 13, 2023

Seoul officials strategically designated more than a dozen sites associated with BTS as tourist attractions. These locations hold significance for the group, having hosted major performances or served as filming locations for their iconic music videos. By highlighting these places, the city hoped to attract even more visitors and boost tourism.

The festivities continued for approximately two weeks, with a grand finale planned at a park near the Han River. The culmination would feature a breathtaking fireworks display, creating a magical atmosphere for fans and spectators alike. Furthermore, RM, one of the members of BTS, engaged with the fans through a live talk session that was broadcasted online, allowing supporters from around the world to connect with their favorite artist.

BTS’s meteoric rise to fame began in Asia and quickly spread globally, reaching unparalleled heights. Their groundbreaking 2020 hit, “Dynamite,” marked a significant milestone as the first all-English song by a K-pop act to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Since then, BTS has captivated audiences in sold-out arenas worldwide and has been recognized on prestigious platforms such as the United Nations, where they delivered inspiring speeches. Their achievements and the unwavering support from their loyal fanbase, known as the Army, have solidified their status as global icons.















