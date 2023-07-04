Menu
Robert De Niros 19 Year Old Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Passes Away

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez passed away at the age of 19, the veteran actor’s daughter Drena shared the news in an emotional post.

Robert De Niro's 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Passes Away
Robert De Niro’s 19-Year-Old Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Passes Away

Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dies at 19: Robert De Niro and his family are going through some hard times as the devastating news about his grandson’s death has been reported by multiple news portals. The veteran actor’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died at the age of 19. De Niro’s daughter Drena De Niro shared the news on Monday in an emotional post. She posted a picture of Leandro and dedicated a long heartfelt note to him on her Instagram handle. She did not reveal any further details about his sad demise. Leandre had starred with his mother Drena in the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga starrer musical romantic drama A Star Is Born (2018).

ROBERT DE NIRO’S DAUGHTER DEDICATES EMOTIONAL POST TO HER LATE SON

Drena captioned her Instagram post as, “My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

Drena’s son Leandro had also acted in The Collection and Cabaret Maxime where he played smaller roles. She is the eldest among Robert De Niro’s seven children and her mother is the veteran’s first wife Dianne Abbott.

De Niro will next be seen in the much-anticipated crime-drama Killers of the Flower Moon directed by Martin Scorsese. The film also stars Leonardo DiCaprio in a pivotal role.

For more updates on Robert De Niro, check out this space at India.com.










