Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Actor Ranveer Singh Gifted Necklace by Shweta Bachchan, Watch

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor Ranveer Singh was recently gifted a necklace by Shweta Bachchan after the screening of the Karan Johar directorial.

Ranveer Singh Receives Necklace From Shweta Bachchan: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was screened at a star-studded premier event. Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif arrived at the venue. Jaya Bachchan was also spotted with Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. While Jaya, similar to her screen character in the Karan Johar directorial created a scene while paparazzi screamed her name, Shweta did a sweet gesture towards Ranveer. For the unversed, when Jaya walked the red carpet, the paps started calling her name loudly. The veteran actress got miffed and told them, “I am not deaf.”

CHECK OUT RANVEER SINGH-SHWETA BACHCHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

Shweta Bachchan gave Ranveer a necklace at the premiere yesterday

awww♥️

#RanveerSingh #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/lD4tWIeimd — fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) July 26, 2023

RANVEER SINGH REACTS TO SHWETA BACHCHAN’S SWEET GESTURE

Now, a viral video is wining netizens hearts. After watching the Ranveer-Alia starrer rom-com Shweta lauded the male protagonist and hugged him. She also gifted him a necklace and tied it around his neck. Ranveer looked elated and surprised and gave a warm hug to Shweta again. While looking at the camera, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor said, “I have been knighted.” Ranveer portrays the role of Jaya’s grandson in the emotional love story. Alia also had shared screen space with the veteran for the first time in some crucial scenes. The former’s Raazi co-star Vicky also heaped praise on the movie. He took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “Loved every bit of it. Hardcore big screen family entertainer. Take your loved ones… don’t miss it! Karan Johar, you are a true master. Tremendous, tremendous performances by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and what joy to watch the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi on screen! Big shout out to the entire ensemble and writers!”

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL’S VIRAL INSTAGRAM STORY:

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bhashir, Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya and others in crucial roles.

