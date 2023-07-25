Home

Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Rule Hearts With Cute PDA – See Pics

It was a big Bollywood turnout at the special screening of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif definitely stole the show with their lovely chemistry. Here are a few pictures of the couple from the event.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It was a special evening for Karan Johar’s friends and well-wishers in Bollywood. The director organised a big premiere of his movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ and the industry’s who’s who turned up to support him. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are the lead stars in the movie, several other A-listers made sure to attend the event. But, the ones who definitely stole the show were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who arrived hand-in-hand amid the rains and posed for the paparazzi.

VicKat, as they are popularly called by fans, flaunted their cute chemistry in front of the paps. The two even greeted them and posed for them flashing their hearty smiles. For her off-duty look, Vicky wore a denim-on-denim look while Katrina stayed true to her simple style and wore a pretty ruffled white dress with a pair of black boots. The two made a lovely pair and won many hearts just by being themselves.

Watch Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s PDA Moments From The Screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

The others who were seen posing at the event include Ranbir Kapoor who came to support his wife Alia and also twinned with her in the ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ sweatshirt. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and KJo’s girl gang including Gauri Khan, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sachdeva also joined.

Jaya Bachchan, who plays an important role in the film, also arrived at the event with her kids. However, she refused to get clicked and even yelled at the paps for requesting her to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out for release this week. The film marks Karan’s comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of seven long years. Watch this space for the latest updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!















