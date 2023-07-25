  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Rule Hearts With Cute PDA

admin July 25, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Rule Hearts With Cute PDA – See Pics

It was a big Bollywood turnout at the special screening of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani but Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif definitely stole the show with their lovely chemistry. Here are a few pictures of the couple from the event.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It was a special evening for Karan Johar’s friends and well-wishers in Bollywood. The director organised a big premiere of his movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘ and the industry’s who’s who turned up to support him. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are the lead stars in the movie, several other A-listers made sure to attend the event. But, the ones who definitely stole the show were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who arrived hand-in-hand amid the rains and posed for the paparazzi.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

VicKat, as they are popularly called by fans, flaunted their cute chemistry in front of the paps. The two even greeted them and posed for them flashing their hearty smiles. For her off-duty look, Vicky wore a denim-on-denim look while Katrina stayed true to her simple style and wore a pretty ruffled white dress with a pair of black boots. The two made a lovely pair and won many hearts just by being themselves.

Watch Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s PDA Moments From The Screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

The others who were seen posing at the event include Ranbir Kapoor who came to support his wife Alia and also twinned with her in the ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani’ sweatshirt. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and KJo’s girl gang including Gauri Khan, Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sachdeva also joined.

Jaya Bachchan, who plays an important role in the film, also arrived at the event with her kids. However, she refused to get clicked and even yelled at the paps for requesting her to pose for the cameras.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out for release this week. The film marks Karan’s comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of seven long years. Watch this space for the latest updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Alia Bhatt’s First Song Vlog Features BTS Video Of Tum Kya Mile; Watch

Home Entertainment Alia Bhatt’s First Song Vlog Features BTS Video Of Tum Kya Mile; Watch Alia Bhatt shared an update on her Instagram about her […]

July 11, 2023 0 2 min read

“Shah Rukh Khan se Ummeed Thi Lekin…”: Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun Speaks on Tweeting to SRK For Help

Home Entertainment “Shah Rukh Khan se Ummeed Thi Lekin…”: Acid Attack Survivor Pragya Prasun Speaks on Tweeting to SRK For Help | Exclusive Pragya Prasun […]

July 14, 2023 0 4 min read

Lust Stories 2: Konkona Sensharma Shares Her Excitement On Success Of Her Short Film The Mirror

Home Entertainment Lust Stories 2: Konkona Sensharma Shares Her Excitement On Success Of Her Short Film The Mirror Konkona Sensharma’s short film, titled The Mirror, […]

July 6, 2023 0 3 min read

Who is Greta Gerwig, Barbie Director Who Created World History by Blocking a $337 Million Dollar at Box Office

Home Entertainment Who is Greta Gerwig, Barbie Director Who Created World History by Blocking a $337 Million Dollar at Box Office? Greta Gerwig makes box […]

July 24, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights