Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: A Film on Love, Emotions, Drama And Chiffon Saree in The Middle of Snow-Capped Peaks

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Karan Johar, on his 25th anniversary year, has shared the teaser of the much-awaited Dharma Production film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser on his social media handle and wished Karan for completing 25 years in the industry. Along with the teaser, he wrote a beautiful caption that read, “Wow @karanjohar 25 years as a filmmaker. You’ve come a long way baby!! Your father and my friend Tom uncle must be seeing this from heaven and feeling extremely happy and proud. Have always told you to make more and more films because we need the ethereal magic of love being brought to life… like only u can do. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser is looking beautiful. Love you and best wishes to the cast and crew…”

Now, coming back to the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan gave his own flavour by showing richness on screen. RARKPK’s teaser promises the film will be a typical Dharma movie with a lot of drama, love, emotions and, and, and…. chiffon sarees in the middle of snow-capped peaks. The movie also gives a glimpse of the family drama featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, etc.

Karan wore his director’s cap after over seven years. The last film he directed was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Watch the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The YouTube description reads, “Karan Johar invites you to a world that magnifies the power of love, embraces the complexities of relationships, and celebrates the beauty of both perfect and imperfect families. A new era of love dawns upon us all as #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani begins now.”















