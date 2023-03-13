Home

Entertainment

RRR Actor Ram Charan’s Father Chiranjeevi Reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Winning The 95th Academy Award

RRR actor Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi recently reacted to ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the 95th Academy Award in Best Original Song category.

RRR Actor Ram Charan’s Father Chiranjeevi Reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Winning The 95th Academy Award

Ram Charan’s Father Chiranjeevi Reacts to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Oscar Win: RRR‘s commercial success worldwide and all the awards and accolades coming its way is a great achievement for Indian cinema. The success of SS Rajamouli’s directorial has also created more avenues for Telugu cinema, filmmakers and audiences. 2022 was a great year for India’s regional film industries, be it Tollywood, Kollywood or Sandalwood. The box office records of these films took over the reign of Bollywood. After winning the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original Song category, MM Keeravani finally lifted the trophy in the same segment at the 95th Academy Awards. RRR actor Ram Charan’s father and superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness on the historic moment.

CHECK OUT CHIRANJEEVI’S VIRAL TWEET:

#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli ! A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie@DVVmovies

#Oscars95 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 13, 2023

CHIRANJEEVI ELATED OVER RRR’S OSCAR WIN

Chiranjeevi tweeted “#NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! #NaatuNaatu ON TOP OF THE WORLD !!! #Oscars95″. He further added, “#Oscars would have still been a dream for India but for One Man’s vision, courage & conviction @ssrajamouli! A Billion Hearts filled with Pride & Gratitude ! Kudos to every member of the Brilliant Team of @RRRMovie @DVVmovies #Oscars95″. Chiranjeevi also congratulated The Elephant Whispers team on winning the Best Documentary Short Film award and wrote “#TheElephantWhisperers wins the Oscar for Best Short Documentary Heartiest Congrats to the Entire Team #KartikiGonsalves @guneetm @sikhyaent”.

JR NTR REACTS TO RRR’S OSCAR WIN

Earlier, Jr NTR was also overjoyed over the milestone moment and said “I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go. Congratulations to Keeravaani garu and Chandrabose garu. Of course none of this would have been possible without a master storyteller called Rajamouli and the audiences who showered us with all the love”.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt as well.

For more update on RRR and Oscars 2023, check out this space at India.com.











