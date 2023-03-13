Home

Entertainment

RRR For Oscars 2023: Ram Charan – NTR Jr Hug Tightly in Excitement at 95th Academy Awards, Video Goes Viral

RRR for Oscars 2023: A video of Ram Charan and NTR Jr has gone viral from the Oscars 2023 where the two were seen hugging each other in excitement.

RRR For Oscars 2023 Ram Charan – NTR Jr Hug Tightly in Excitement at 95th Academy Awards, Video Goes Viral

Ram Charan, Rajamouli, NTR Jr. at Oscars 2023: The 95th Oscar Awards kickstarted on March 13 and we can see RRR stars Ram Charan, Rajamouli, NTR Jr have arrived at the Academy Awards in dapper looks. They flaunt Indianness in their cool outfits. Ram Charan posted a picture posing with his ‘RRR’ co-star NTR Jr. and filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli, and said that the trio are ‘Oscar ready’. Giving a glimpse of what they are wearing to the prestigious event, Ram Charan posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, NTR Jr. is seen wearing a black sherwani with a lion’s face embroidered with gold on his shoulder, Ram too wore a black sherwani paired with a short jacket with gold buttons.

Rajamouli chose to keep it simple as he wore a maroon-purple kurta paired with a dhoti. “The Oscars,” Ram wrote.

A video of Ram Charan and NTR Jr has gone viral from the Oscars’ carpet where the two were seen hugging each other in excitement. Watch the video below.

Naatu Naatu from the iconic film RRR by SS Rajamouli has been nominated in the Best Music (Original Song) category. Naatu Naatu has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.











