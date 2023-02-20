RRR Snubbed All Quiet On The Western Front Wins Big

Home

BAFTA 2023: The Royal Festival Hall in London, UK, hosted the 76th British Academy Film Awards, also known as BAFTA on Sunday. The BAFTA Awards were dominated by ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ which took home a record-breaking seven awards, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Film Not in the English Language. The grand event was hosted by Richard E. Grant, who played Loki.



CHECK BAFTA 2023 WINNER’S LIST

Best Film: Winner – “All Quiet On The Western Front”

“The Banshees Of Inisherin”

” Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Tar”

Leading Actor: Winner – Austin Butler – “Elvis”

Colin Farrell – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Brendan Fraser – “The Whale”

Daryl Mccormack – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal – “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy – “Living”

Leading Actress: Winner – Cate Blanchett – “Tar”

Viola Davis – “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler – “Till”

Ana De Armas – “Blonde”

Emma Thompson – “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Director: Winner -“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Decision To Leave” – Park Chan-wook

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“Tar” Todd Field

“The Woman King” – Gina Prince-by the wood

Supporting Actor: Winner – Barry Keoghan – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Ke Huy Quan – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne – “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch – “All Quiet On The Western Front”

Micheal Ward – “Empire Of Light`

Brendan Gleeson – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Supporting Actress: Winner – Kerry Condon – “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

Dolly De Leon – “Triangle Of Sadness”

Jamie Lee Curtis – “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Carey Mulligan – “She Said”

Angela Bassett – “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau – “The Whale”

Adapted Screenplay: Winner -“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

“Living” – Kazuo Ishiguro

“The Quiet Girl” – Colm Bairead

“She Said” – Rebecca Lenkiewicz

“The Whale” – Samuel D. Hunter

Editing: Winner – “Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Paul Rogers

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Sven Budelmann

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“Elvis” – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Eddie Hamilton

Cinematography: Winner – “All Quiet On The Western Front” James Friend

“The Batman” – Greig Fraser

“Elvis” – Mandy Walker

“Empire Of Light” – Roger Deakins

“Top Gun: Maverick” – Claudio Miranda

Animated Film: Winner – “Guillermo Del Toro`s Pinocchio” – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

“Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish” – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

“Turning Red” – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

Original Screenplay: Winner – “The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Martin Mcdonagh

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

“The Fabelmans” – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

“Tar” – Todd Field

“Triangle Of Sadness” – Ruben Ostlund

Documentary: Winner – “Navalny” – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

“All That Breathes” – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

“All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

“Fire Of Love” – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

“Moonage Daydream” – Brett Morgan

Original Score: Winner – “All Quiet On The Western Front” – Volker Bertelmann

“Babylon” – Justin Hurwitz

“The Banshees Of Inisherin” – Carter Burwell

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” – Son Lux

“Guillermo Del Toro`s Pinocchio” – Alexandre Desplat

Makeup and Hair: Winner -“Elvis” – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

“Roald Dahl`s Matilda The Musical” – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

“The Whale” – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

“All Quiet On The Western Front” – Heike Merker

“The Batman” – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

