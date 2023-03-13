Home

RRR Wins OSCARS 2023 For Naatu Naatu Song, Check First Reaction From Team

95th Academy Awards: India gets its second Oscar as RRR’s Naatu Naatu song wins the Best Original Song.

RRR Wins OSCARS 2023 For Naatu Naatu Song: RRR’s Naatu Naatu song wins the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Singer MM Keeravani and Chandrbose take the stage to pick the trophy and sings as he collects his Academy Award. The official Twitter handle of RRR movie reacted to the big win and mentioned the moment is surreal now as it is the first feature film to bring India’s first-ever Oscar. RRR team wrote, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻 No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻 Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️ JAI HIND!🇮🇳”

Naatu Naatu Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna and makes history after contending against songs such as Applause from Tell It Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Naatu Naatu is picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film RRR made India proud again as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.











