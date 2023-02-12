Home

Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik Shares Pics of Her Swollen Face And Duck Lips, Fans Say ‘We are Worried For You’- Check Post

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, popular television actress, Rubina Dilaik shared pictures of herself where she looked quite unwell.

Rubina Dilaik Shares Pics of Her Swollen Face And Duck Lips, Fans Say ‘We are Worried For You’- Check Post

Former ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner and television actress Rubina Dilaik has shared a health update saying that she has fever and swollen lips, making her to “look like a duck.” The actress revealed that she is not keeping well for the past few days.

Rubina took to Instagram, where she shared pictures of her face and lips. Alongside the image, she wrote: “Fever, sore throat , infection and swollen lips, I surely look like a Duck (without fillers). And m frustrated and also laughing looking at myself.”

Check Out This post:

Netizens head to the comments section and expressed concern about Rubina’s health. ‘Get well soon Ruby’, ‘Please take care of yourself’, ‘Be healthy and be happy’ users commented.

On the work front, Rubina was seen in the dance-based reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ and was also a finalist in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 12. She made her Hindi film debut with Palash Muchhal’s ‘Ardh’ in 2022.

(With Inputs, IANS)











