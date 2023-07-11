Home

Ruslaan Mumtaz Shares New Video From Manali Amid Floods, Marks Himself Safe – Watch

Ruslaan Mumtaz says he’s now doing fine and the roads have started to clear after the rains in Manali stopped. Check out his new viral video on social media.

Ruslaan Mumtaz video from Manali floods: Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz shared a new video on social media from Manali, updating his fans about his well-being. The actor took a sigh of relief and informed his fans that he’s doing absolutely fine now since the downpouring has stopped. He said he has the support of a few new friends that he made in the city. Ruslaan said he has reached a safe spot and he will soon be back in Mumbai.

He said, “He guys, finally everything seems calmer here. The rain has stopped and the river has subsided. I have been fortunate enough that I stayed with the hotel owner’s family. I have made a few friends with whom I stayed. I am fine and I am doing well. I just wanted to let you all know as I was getting a lot of messages regarding my safety. We are all safe, the film crew is safe as well. We are trying to figure out how to get back. I will see you guys back in Mumbai soon. Thank you for all the love (sic).”

The actor looked relieved and happy as he shot a video in the sunlight. The video further showed opened shops in the background and people trying to get back to their day-to-day schedules. Ruslaan shared the video in his Instagram stories and thanked his fans for praying for his safe return.

Check Out Ruslaan Mumtaz’ Viral Video From Manali Here:

Earlier, Ruslaan shared multiple videos in his stories to express how he was stuck at a place in Manali with roads being flooded with heavily flowing water amid non-stop rains and bad weather. The actor will now soon be back in Mumbai.















