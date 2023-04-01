Home

Entertainment

Russo Brothers Call ‘Citadel’ an Answer to ‘James Bond’: ‘Priyanka Chopra is a Badass’

Russo Brothers recently called ‘Citadel’ an answer to ‘James Bond’ and heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra for her action sequences.

Russo Brothers Call ‘Citadel’ an Answer to ‘James Bond’: ‘Priyanka Chopra is a Badass’

Russo Brothers Call ‘Citadel’ an Answer to ‘James Bond’: Priyanka Chopra is back in action with her spy-thriller series Citadel. The actor plays the lethal and feisty undercover agent Nadia Sinh in the Amazon Prime show. Her action sequences in the trailer of the espionage-thriller are being hailed by fans. Priyanka has always expressed her desire towards women-centric action-packed roles. She has previously also acted in the American action series Quantico where she portrayed an FBI special agent. However, Citadel is expected to be much more larger-than-life, with Russo Brothers helming the project as Executive producers. The Citadel actor recently took the internet by storm with her recent revelation about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood. Her remark about the industry being ‘full of politics’ sparked rumours about her past showdown with Karan Johar. However, the duo put an end to the rumours by hugging each other at Nita Ambani Cultural Centre launch. Now Russo Brothers have lauded the actor for her dedication and professionalism towards the show.

CHECK OUT THE CITADEL TRAILER:

RUSSO BROTHERS SAY THAT CITADEL IS AN ANSWER TO JAMES BOND

The filmmaker duo has said that Citadel is an answer to James Bond with Priyanka as the female spy leading in action. In an interaction with Total Film Magazine, Joe Russo told “It’s an accurate way to talk about it, without question. I mean, we loved Bond growing up.” Anthony Russo also added “We’re immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us … Our job as storytellers isn’t to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We’ll see.”

RUSSO BROTHERS LAUD PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S ACTION AVATAR IN CITADEL

While commenting on Priyanka’s role being similar to Bond women, Russo Brothers opined “This is a genre that traditionally has a male lead. And so what was interesting to us was upending that. Priyanka is really gifted physically. She is a badass on camera and she kicks a lot of a** in the show. Without giving too much away, her character is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up. That was a really interesting and exciting idea for us.” Priyanka’s recent statement at the Dax Shepherd podcast created controversy where she had revealed “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” She further told “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

Priyanka recently visited Mumbai with her singer husband Nick Jonas to attend the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre Launch

For more updates on Russo Brothers, Citadel and PriyankaChopra, check out this space at India.com.











