Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia Plays The Badass Matriarch, Netizens go Bonkers – Check Reactions

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia is back in action and is all set to rule the OTT space with her edge-of-the-seat series. The actor plays a badass matriarch in Homi Adajania’s web space debut. After playing a RAW officer in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and a traditional mother in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Dimple is geared up with her action mode in SBAF. The veteran has always been hailed for her versatility and ability to transform into different characters with each film. Her new web show is an action family drama which takes Ekta Kapoor’s Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s concept into a different direction.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TEASER:

SAAS, BAHU AUR FLAMINGO TEASER PRAISED BY FANS

The teaser showcases four women running a family drug empire. In the trailer, we see how the women manage to take care of the empire and safeguard what is rightfully theirs. With Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s title track being used as background score, the black action-comedy drama blends humour with thrill and gunshots. The traditional dynamic of the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is challenged by this satirical take on joint family system. The idea of reversing patriarchy with matriarchy has impressed netizens. The teaser is being liked for its crazy narrative and powerhouse actors.

CHECK OUT NETIZESN REACTION TO SAAS BAHU AUR FLAMINGO TEASER:

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo showcases four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it! Really excited for this bold and crazy show ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/4LG3PKOQOd — Yash (@fictitiousbuzz) April 12, 2023

Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain but who knew the saas-bahu of Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo could be this bold. It showcase four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it! Really excited for this crazy show ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/xQtBJqXJ6F — Yash (@fictitiousbuzz) April 12, 2023

The series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5, 2023.

