Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser Dimple Kapadia Plays The Badass Matriarch Netizens go Bonkers Check Reactions

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia plays the badass matriarch in Homi Adajania’s action family drama. – Check Reactions
Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo Teaser: Dimple Kapadia is back in action and is all set to rule the OTT space with her edge-of-the-seat series. The actor plays a badass matriarch in Homi Adajania’s web space debut. After playing a RAW officer in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and a traditional mother in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Dimple is geared up with her action mode in SBAF. The veteran has always been hailed for her versatility and ability to transform into different characters with each film. Her new web show is an action family drama which takes Ekta Kapoor’s Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s concept into a different direction.
The teaser showcases four women running a family drug empire. In the trailer, we see how the women manage to take care of the empire and safeguard what is rightfully theirs. With Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s title track being used as background score, the black action-comedy drama blends humour with thrill and gunshots. The traditional dynamic of the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is challenged by this satirical take on joint family system. The idea of reversing patriarchy with matriarchy has impressed netizens. The teaser is being liked for its crazy narrative and powerhouse actors.
This is INTERESTING! What a stunning fusion of Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi’s music and @disneyplusHS’s #SaasBahuAurFlamingo! All episodes streaming from 5th May only on @DisneyPlusHS #SBFOnHotstar #DimpleKapadia @Deepakyahanhai #RadhikaMadan @itsishatalwar @angira_dhar pic.twitter.com/Fb5WhDmFlu
What a promo! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s iconic music with #SaasBahuAurFlamingo
⭐s #DimpleKapadia @radhikamadan @itsishatalwar @angira_dhar
All episodes stream 5 May on #DisneyHotstar #SBFOnHotstar @JimitTrivedi06 @MonicaSDogra @SachinJigarLive @MaddockFilms pic.twitter.com/7JHg3ua9gQ
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo showcases four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it! Really excited for this bold and crazy show ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/4LG3PKOQOd
Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain but who knew the saas-bahu of Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo could be this bold. It showcase four women running a business empire, shattering misconceptions and not just playing the power game, but owning it! Really excited for this crazy show ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/xQtBJqXJ6F
Fuck the Fark 💪🏼
‘Saas Bahu aur Flamingo’ a genre bending piece of art helmed by #HomiAdajania @MaddockFilms
Streaming on 5th May @DisneyPlusHS
Spl thanks @madhoknikhil – the force behind it!#newwork #ott #webseries https://t.co/84PrtpKNqe
Two words. Dimple Kapadia.
The Queen. The absolute Queen! #SaasBahuAurFlamingo
Awesome combination of Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi’s iconic music & @disneyplusHS ‘s #SaasBahuAurFlamingo ! All episodes streaming from 5th May only on @DisneyPlusHS #SBFOnHotstar #DimpleKapadia @Deepakyahanhai #RadhikaMadan @itsishatalwar @angira_dhar @varunmitra19 @ashishsverma pic.twitter.com/VhW9wdSW8G
“Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo”
Interesting teaser….waiting for the series….#SaasBahuAurFlamingo #Hotstar https://t.co/lwEgh2BMSf
Whoa! A never seen before avatar of Saas Bahu relation! @disneyplusHS ‘s #SaasBahuAurFlamingo ! All episodes streaming from 5th May only on @DisneyPlusHS #SBFOnHotstar #DimpleKapadia @Deepakyahanhai #RadhikaMadan @itsishatalwar @angira_dhar @varunmitra19 @ashishsverma pic.twitter.com/wQwciBdoHW
The series also stars Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar and will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 5, 2023.
