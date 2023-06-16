Home

Entertainment

Saba Azad’s Mushy Pics With Hrithik Roshan Have Everyone’s Attention

Saba Azad dropped pictures of herself posing with her boyfriend Hrithik. Let’s just say that the couple is indeed making heads turn with their royal look.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. (Credits: Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most stunning couples in Bollywood. The glamorous duo keeps making headlines for their charismatic presence and their adorable pictures. Their chemistry has always left fans gushing over them, and we are no different. The lovebirds recently attended the wedding of Ira Trivedi and producer Madhu Mantena together. Now, Saba Azad has dropped pictures with her boyfriend Hrithik, and the duo is indeed making heads turn with their royal look. The Rocket Boys star looks fabulous in her bright attire. Hrithik Roshan opted for a contrasting outfit and let’s just say the couple serve major style goals.

What Saba Azad Wrote

Saba Azad, on Friday, shared two pictures in which she can be seen posing with Hrithik. In the pictures, Saba can be seen wearing a bright yellow coloured saree which she paired with a matching blouse. To complete her look, she chose a sleek bun, heavy jhumkas and a choker. On the other hand, Hrithik looked handsome as always in an all-black attire. The actor wore a black coloured kurta with pants and a Nehru Jacket of the same hue. The couple exuded royalty as Hrithik held his girlfriend close to him.

Sharing the pictures, Saba wrote, “Big yellow taxi – Joni Mitchell 1970, Counting Crows 2002.”

Pashmina Roshan reacted to the images and posted a handful of black heart emojis in the comment section. Saba Ali Pataudi dropped a single red heart emoji.

Fans started showering their praises on Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad and called them the “perfect couple”. One of the users said, “You both are looking so royal and cute at the same time ..Authentically beautiful.”

“This picture gets a big smile on my face,” read another comment.

“Perfect couple,” wrote an individual.

Hrithik Roshan- Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba have been in a relationship for a while now. The couple is often spotted together at events and parties. The War actor and Saba met each other through a common friend and fell head over heels for each other. Prior to dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The two parted ways almost after 14 years of being together. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.















