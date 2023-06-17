Home

Entertainment

‘Dharamji is a Great Poet’: Sachin Gupta on Directing Dharmendra, And His New Short Film ‘Pakki Wali Yaari’

Sachin Gupta’s short-film ‘Pakki Wali Yaari’ showcases deep-rooted friendship and reminds the audience of the importance of cherishing and celebrating relationships.

‘Dharamji is a Great Poet’ Sachin Gupta on Directing Dharmendra, And His New Short Film ‘Pakki Wali Yaari’

Pakki Wali Yaari is a heartwarming short film that celebrates the true spirit of friendship! Writer-director Sachin Gupta’s upcoming project features Himanshu Goel, Abhishek Chavan, and URI actor Riva Arora. The actors play a trio of friends who are as thick as thieves.

‘Pakki Wali Yaari’ showcases their deep-rooted friendship and reminds the audience of the importance of cherishing and celebrating relationships. Excerpts from the director’s interview with india.com:

While describing your film, you call it a ‘clean movie’. As a filmmaker, why do you think it’s so important to highlight that the film has no intimacy shown whatsoever, if any film does show it, what’s wrong with it?

As a filmmaker, highlighting our film ‘Pakki Wali Yaari’ featuring Himanshu Goel, Abhishek Chavan, and Riva Arora as “clean” refers to its absence of explicit or intimate content. Sometimes, it is important to emphasize this aspect because different audiences have varying preferences and sensitivities when it comes to on-screen intimacy. It is essential to respect diverse viewpoints and preferences when it comes to filmmaking. While there is nothing inherently wrong with films that include intimacy, certain individuals or communities may appreciate the option of watching movies that focus on other aspects of storytelling, without explicit content.

Many people seek movies that they can enjoy together with their families which provide an opportunity for families to bond, engage in meaningful discussions, and create lasting memories. In our films, we focus more on storytelling, character development, and emotional depth without relying on explicit material.

Bollywood has fetched the issue of friendship since time immemorial. What is left to be explored more in this genre now?

Bollywood can further explore unconventional friendships, complex dynamics, evolving relationships, female friendships, the impact of technology, and friendships in diverse settings to bring freshness to the genre of friendship films.

Since you recently directed Dharmendra in a short film, could you please talk about his passion for cinema and how he approaches a certain scene?

Dharamji is known for his deep passion for cinema, and his dedication to his craft is evident in his approach to every scene he performs. He thoroughly researches and studies his characters. During the shoot of our short film Mehak, we had long discussions, brainstorming sessions, and rehearsals to ensure a collective understanding of the scene’s objective and the dynamics between the characters.

Once on set, Dharamji fully immerses himself in the moment. He pays great attention to details, including gestures, facial expressions, and body language, to bring truth and depth to his performance. Also, he is a wonderful human being and a great poet.

You have directed Shweta Tiwari in a film, have you seen her daughter acting in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’? Would you want to work with Palak and Shweta together sometime soon?

I worked with Shweta Tiwari in our short film ‘Dryfruit Ka Halwa’ & It would be wonderful to have Shweta and Palak in a film together. Shweta is very disciplined and a brilliant actor & she has done two short films with us. I have seen Palak’s performance in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and she has a very strong screen presence & has natural acting abilities and the ability to connect with the audience effortlessly making her a promising talent to watch out for in the future.

What’s the best part about making a film about friendship?

The best part about making a film on friendship is the opportunity to explore and portray the depth and complexities of human relationships. Friendship is a universal theme that resonates with people from all walks of life, and our short film ‘Pakki Wali Yaari’ centered around it evokes powerful emotions and creates a sense of connection with the audience. Also, our actors Himanshu Goel and Abhishek Chavan are true friends in real life too and I could see a very strong bonding between them which really helped us while doing a shoot.















