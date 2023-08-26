Saffola Soya Invites Home Chefs to Showcase their Culinary Skills and be a Part of “Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla” show

Marico Limited’s Saffola Soya Chunks has associated with Zee Bangla to bring the exciting ‘Saffola Soya Shera Home Chef Contest’ for its consumers. Through this partnership, the brand is inviting all passionate home cooks and food enthusiasts to stand a chance to be part of Bengal’s widely acclaimed TV reality show, ‘Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla’. Presenting the perfect blend of family entertainment and culinary adventures, the show is hosted by award-winning Bengali actress Aparajita Adhya.

The contest is celebrating the essence of India’s softest and tastiest soya chunks, offering participants a platform to showcase their culinary skills and unleash their creativity in the kitchen. To participate in the contest, those interested can submit their entries by sharing their Saffola Soya recipe via WhatsApp (9147052271). The Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla team will be visiting the homes of the top 4 finalists, and episodes will be shot on the same. The winner will stand a chance to win an impressive prize of Rs. 1.5 Lakhs and special gift hampers from Saffola and Zee Bangla.

To create further awareness, Saffola has launched a 360-degree campaign that comprises a mix of TV, digital and on-ground in Kolkata and the rest of West Bengal. The brand aims to communicate the key benefits of being the softest and tastiest by opening this contest to the consumers via TV Sponsorships, FCT, Astons and In-Show integration.

Expressing his excitement on the partnership, Sanjay Mishra, COO- India & CEO – New Business, Marico Ltd, “We are delighted to partner with Zee Bangla and their most famous reality show ‘Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla’ for the ‘Saffola Soya Shera Home Chef Contest’. Our aim is to highlight the passion and creativity of our consumers and celebrate the unique story of every kitchen. The partnership between Saffola Soya Chunks and ZEE Bangla is a testament to both the brand’s commitment to enhance consumer experiences and to ensure our consumers are given the platform to showcase their talent. We look forward to witnessing the magic that talented home cooks can create using our product.”

Similar delight has been echoed by Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, “We, at Zee, are thrilled to partner with Marico for the ‘Saffola Soya Shera Home Chef Contest’ on Zee Bangla. This exciting collaboration is reflective of our constant endeavour to develop innovative advertising solutions. Considering our extremely strong consumer connect in the market, we are sure this campaign will resonate deeply with the audience of West Bengal and generate immense value for Saffola Soya Chunks.”

Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO – Madison Media Ultra, said “Keeping our consumer and Market (West Bengal) at the core, our association and partnership with the Show “Ghore Ghore Zee Bangla” was just the relevant fit to creating ‘Saffola Soya Shera Home Chef Contest’. It also provides the perfect balance of reaching out to our consumers across TV, Digital and on-ground. We are extremely delighted to building this integration with our client & brand Saffola Soya chunks and Zee Bangla, hence creating a huge impact in the season for our brand.”

The contest is open to every individual who is passionate about cooking and eager to explore the endless possibilities of incorporating the Saffola Soya Chunks product into their dishes. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their skills while experimenting with the versatile and protein-rich soya chunks. From traditional Bengali recipes to innovative fusion dishes, the contest encourages participants to unleash their creativity and create delectable masterpieces.

Saffola Soya Chunks are processed in a way to make them the softest soya chunks, which help them absorbs the flavours to make your soya dish tastier. The Mealmaker Soya Chunks are available on Saffola Store along with other major e-commerce platforms.

About Marico Limited: Marico (BSE: 531642, NSE: “MARICO”) is one of India’s leading consumer products companies, in the global beauty and wellness space. In FY 2022-23, Marico recorded a turnover of about USD 1.2 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

Marico touches the lives of 1 out of every 3 Indians, through its portfolio of brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Pure Sense, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Just Herbs, True Elements and Beardo. The international consumer products portfolio contributes to about 23% of the Group’s revenue, with brands like Parachute, Parachute Advansed, HairCode, Fiancée, Caivil, Hercules, Black Chic, Code 10, Ingwe, X-Men, Thuan Phat and Isoplus.

