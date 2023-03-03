Home

Saif Ali Khan Mocks Paparazzi Following Him And Kareena Kapoor To Their House: ‘Humare Bedroom me Aajaiye’

Saif Ali Khan recently mocked paparazzi following him and Kareena Kapoor to their house in a viral video.

Saif Ali Khan Mocks Paparazzi: Saif Ali Khan, known for her his witty humour and swagger is always spot-on with the media and fans. The actor, otherwise known for his calm and composed behaviour at times also surprises his fans and followers with his one-liners. Saif is often spotted with wife Kareena Kapoor and their sons Taimur and Jehangir during dinner parties and their day outings. The couple and their kids are mostly very patient with the shutterbugs and cordially pose for pictures. They are mostly seen on Page 3 and hailed by their fans as one of the most beloved Bollywood couples.

CHECK OUT SAIF ALI KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

SAIF ALI KHAN TELLS PAPS TO COME TO HIS BEDROOM

Saif and Kareena came out of their car and were headed to their house as paparazzi followed them. Saif looked dashing in his black kurta and white pajama. While Kareena looked stunning in her hot black short dress. A paparazzi was overheard from the background saying “Sir, sir! rukiye na (Sir, please wait)”. The actor replied and said “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom)”. The paparazzi was embarrassed and said “Nahi Nahi (no no)”. Saif and Kareena then waved back to the paps and shut the lobby door behind them.

SAIF ALI KHAN ONCE REVEALED THAT TAIMUR DOESN’T LIKE GETTING PAPPED

Earlier, in an interaction with TOI, Saif had told that his older son Taimur doesn’t like being clicked. He said that “Yes, he has told me! He’s like, ‘No picture!’ And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure. I would love it if Taimur could grow up just like a normal kid. Luckily, he seems to be very sweet and normal, and he has not gotten affected in some strange way by it. But I’d be the happiest guy if he were just an anonymous, normal kid”.

Saif will next be seen in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush directed by Om Raut where he plays Lankesh.

