Saira Banu Makes Instagram Debut, Shares Post For Her ‘Kohinoor’ Dilip Kumar

July 7 happens to be legendary actor Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary. The actor’s unmatchable contribution to Indian cinema is the reason why film lovers still mourn his death. On the occasion of Dilip Kumar’s death anniversary, fans are remembering the thespian. The late actor’s wife and veteran actress Saira Banu is also missing her husband. To remember Dilip Kumar and tribute to him, Saira Banu made her Instagram debut. She penned a heartfelt note for her late husband in her first post.

Saira Banu Joins Instagram

Making her Instagram debut on Friday, Saira Banu posted a few throwback pictures with Dilip Kumar. She wrote, “I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib.” Saira Banu also posted a few of Dilip Kumar’s favourite Urdu couplets.

Saira Banu And Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married to each other in 1966. At that time, Saira Banu was just 22 years old. The couple was married for 55 years. On July 7 2021, Dilip Kumar succumbed to a prolonged illness. Both veteran actors were seen together in multiple films including Duniya, Sagina and Bairaag.

On her Instagram bio, Saira Banu has written, “Hindustan ke ‘KOHINOOR’ Dilip Sahib ke liye Hamari zindagi ke andekhay aur ansunay kissey…”

Saira Banu On Dilip Kumar’s Death

Earlier today, Saira Banu, in a conversation with News18, revealed that she still has a gut feeling of Dilip Sahab’s presence around her. “Everyone knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 so I really can’t imagine him not being around me. I do feel the emptiness and do break down, but at the same time at the cost of sounding crazy, I have a gut feeling of his presence around me. Having said that, I feel fortunate to spend more than five decades experiencing supreme bliss and spending some unforgettable moments with the person I loved the most,” she said.















