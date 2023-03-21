Home

Salman Khan Death Threat: Salim Khan is ‘Getting Sleepless Nights’, Cops Prevent Fans from Gathering Outside Galaxy

After Salman Khan received death threat in an e-mail, his family specially father Salim Khan is getting sleepless nights.

Salman Khan Death Threat: After Bollywood megastar Salman Khan received a death threat in an e-mail, Mumbai police quickly jumped into action. Apart from filing an FIR, security was also beefed up at the actor’s residence Galaxy Apartments. The cops have advised Salman Khan to avoid outside gatherings. His family also advised avoiding all outdoor activities for some time. As shared by the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan actor’s friend, he is taking the threat in the most casual manner.

Salman Khan’s father and producer Salim Khan is also getting sleepless nights after the threat. E-Times quoted the friend who said, “Salman is taking the threat most casually… or maybe he is acting casual so that his parents do not get worried. The best part of this family’s hum-saath-saath-hain rule is that no one shows his or her true apprehensions. So outwardly Salim saab (Salman’s father Salim Khan) is keeping very calm and cool. But the entire family knows Salim saab is getting sleepless nights over the threat”.

The source continued, “Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will feel he has succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides, Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga (what has to happen will happen when it has to happen). However due to family pressure he has cut down on all outings except for the post-production work of his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which cannot be delayed.”

The latest update on PTI stated that fans will not be allowed to gather outside the actor’s home due to security reasons. Two assistant police inspectors (API)-rank officers and 8-10 constables will be in charge of the actor’s round-the-clock security detail.

What was written on the e-mail?

For the unversed, the threat mail said Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview (Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT krva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.” Following this, an FIR was filed against three people – Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Rohit Garg, who allegedly sent the mail to Salman’s office.











