Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Advised to Avoid On-Ground Events After Getting Death Threats

Salman Khan’s family and his team are serious and concerned about his safety. His team has been told to avoid any on-ground events for the next few days.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the police in Mumbai have lodged a case and started an investigation. Security outside Salman’s house has been beefed up and the actor’s family has advised him to avoid outdoor shoots. Reportedly, the mood around Salman Khan’s residence is quite serious after he received the threat.

ETimes has quoted a source saying, “Everyone in Salman Khan’s family and his team is serious and very concerned about his safety. These new threats have shaken things up, but they also know that the police have responded well and are making sure that the security arrangements are appropriate. His team has been told to avoid any on-ground events for the next few days. He also has a movie (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) release coming up and they will have to plan any promotional activities accordingly.”

The e-mail threat, sent to a close associate of Salman, referred to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s recent interview with a chilling claim, that “his life’s aim was to kill Salman Khan”. The Bandra Police swung into action, geared up security outside Salman’s home in Bandra West and began a probe into the latest developments, booking Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar.

The e-mail in Hindi, came from one Rohit Garg, who also wanted to talk with the actor and the police have booked him also following a complaint from ‘Team Salman’. The e-mail advises that if Salman had not seen the Bishnoi interview, then he should watch it, and if he wanted to close the matter, he must speak with Garg and Brar, face to face, and he would arrange it.

An FIR has been registered against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening Salman Khan through e-mail under sections 506 (2), 120 (B) and 34 of IPC.











