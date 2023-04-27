Salman Khan Film Drops Terribly as Eid Fervour Fades, check detailed report

Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan’s Film Drops Terribly as Eid Fervour Fades

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office collection day 6 detailed report and analysis: Salman Khan’s film finally sees the full effect of the negative reviews and bad word-of-mouth as Wednesday records a terrible drop in numbers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan’s film saw a huge dip in its numbers on the first Tuesday where it could manage to get a mere Rs 6 crore nett in India – a terrible figure for a film starring the superstar. The Farhad Samji directorial is probably the most negatively received film of Salman’s career after ‘Tubelight’ and ‘Race 3’ and the impact of the reviews including bad word-of-mouth was visible in its Tuesday collection. The same trend followed on the sixth day – Wednesday when the film dropped further fetching only Rs 5 crore (early estimates), as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened to a mild Rs 13 crore after which the Eid holiday did the trick and Saturday saw a terrific jump. The jump continued till Sunday with the Eid fervour adding to the numbers. Monday, which is a crucial test for most films at the Box Office remained decent as well because of the partial holiday in a few places. However, Tuesday, with a full working day, proved that the film will not be able to reach Rs 100 crore in its first week – a benchmark that should have been a cakewalk for a Salman Khan film.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN:

Friday: Rs 13.5 crore Saturday: Rs 25.75 crore Sunday: Rs 26.61 crore Monday: Rs 10.17 crore Tuesday: Rs 6.12 crore Wednesday: Rs 5 crore

Total: Rs 87.15 crore

Now, even though Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan can’t be stopped from making a century at the ticket window, it should be important to see how the audience has been rejecting anything with sub-standard quality on the big screen. Surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark wasn’t a big deal for most films before the pandemic but things changed after the theatres re-opened and audiences decided to only spend when the content is worth spending.

NO 100 CRORE EVEN IN THE FIRST WEEK?

With Salman’s pull at the Box Office, Rs 100 crore is a confirmed figure. However, one should look at this differently. Even with Salman’s pull at the Box Office, the film is unable to fetch Rs 100 crore in its first week and that speaks a lot about the audience’s rejection.

Meanwhile, the actor is soon going to create a solid record for himself. As Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits a century, which it will do by the second Friday or Saturday, Salman will become the actor with the highest number of Rs 100 crore grossers in India. Currently, he shares the same position with Akshay Kumar.

