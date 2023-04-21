Salman Khan Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Check Memes

Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan’s Film Gets Mixed Reactions, Check Memes

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review LIVE Updates: Salman Khan’s fans have started celebrating Eid 2023 early with the movie’s release. Watch the dance videos from the theatres.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally hit the screens amid a huge buzz around its release ahead of Eid-al-Fitr 2023. The Farhad Samji directorial has been one of the most anticipated movies, especially for the hardcore fans of Salman Khan who were waiting to see their favourite superstar on the big screen after 2021’s Antim: The Final Truth. The viewers flocked to the cinemas to welcome Salman Bhai in a grand manner.

The first day-first show of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has started and fans and critics on social media are showering love on Salman. A user has shared the review of the first half of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He wrote, “The dialogue and the intensity and the performance of all actors is fantastic and fabulous I don’t believe this is Farhad direction movie, but seriously its a Paisa wasol movie🔥”. The critics have declared ‘full masala movie’ as it has emotions, action, and comedy.

Salman Khan’s fans have declared Pathaan an entertainer already. Many viewers are impressed with the actor’s action scenes in the film, and of course, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari’s roles have impressed the audience.

The advance bookings for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opened Wednesday and within 24 hours, the film sold over a lakh to 1.5 lakh tickets for the opening day and the advance booking gross is between Rs 2 – 5 crore. It is expected that the film will cross Rs 15-18 crore on day 1 at the box office.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal and in important roles. Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh also play pivotal roles in the film.

