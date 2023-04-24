Salman Khan Film Matches Tubelight First-Weekend Numbers Amid Negative Reviews

Home

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s Film Matches Tubelight’s First-Weekend Numbers

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s action tragedy gets a boost in numbers on Sunday but the overall total after the first weekend remains the lowest for a Salman Khan starrer and matches the figures gained by Tubelight in 2017.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo: Movie Poster)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s big Eid release this year – Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has not been able to impress the audience as much as it should have been. The opening weekend number of the film is equal to what Salman’s Tubelight achieved in 2017 after receiving disastrous reviews. The Farhad Samji-directorial continued to collect in double-digit and registered massive growth on its first Sunday as compared to its opening day.

As reported by the trade website Box Office India, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan collected in the range of Rs 24.50-25 crore nett on its third day, taking the total of three days to around Rs 62 crore nett. Tubelight, which was directed by Kabir Khan, did business in the same range and collected Rs 61.53 crore nett in its opening weekend. This makes it Salman’s lowest performer in the last five years, exclusive Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, released during COVID times on a limited number of screens.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF KISI KA BHAI KISI KI JAAN:

Friday: Rs 13.75 crore Saturday: Rs 23.75 crore Sunday: Rs 24.50-25 crore

Total: Rs 62-62.05 crore

The real test for the film will begin on Monday which will further decide the potential of this Salman Khan starrer to stay for a longer time on the screen. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has benefitted hugely from the Eid holiday, and the major collections have come from the Punjab-NCR belt. The same will see a drop starting Monday and it will be interesting to see how the film holds from here now.

Meanwhile, as reported by another trade website, sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide Box Office in its first weekend. Amid negative reviews from both the audience and the critics, the film opened at around Rs 13 crore. The domestic Box office gives a gross weekend of around Rs 75 crore. However, the film has been estimated to gross around $4.5 million (Rs 37 crore) which helps the overall figures to cross Rs 100 crore at the worldwide Box Office.

The india.com review of the movie mentioned: “Salman relies more heavily on the performance of his hair than anything else for this film to work for him. And that would have still been okay had the hair looked groomed, conditioned, or at least combed well. Until the hair is chopped which happens only after the interval (not a spoiler if you have watched the trailer already), you find it hard to focus on anything else happening on the screen. The flying unkempt hair doesn’t help him look any stylish. Besides, not good for your OCD if you have one.”

