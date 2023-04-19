Home

Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat Ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release, Rakhi Sawant Too Receives Threat

Salman Khan Fresh Death Threat: Actor Salman Khan has reportedly received a fresh death threat via mail from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang two days before the release of the most-awaited upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This time, it’s not just Salman, but actress and controversial queen Rakhi Sawant too received a threatening e-mail from the gang for supporting the actor. She was warned to stay away from the matter.

Salman Khan has been on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi for a long time now. Over the last few months, the actor has received multiple death threats. Earlier this month too, Salman received a phone call from one ‘Roki Bhai’ from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur who threatened to kill him on April 30. However, it was later reported that the call was made by a 16-year-old from Rajasthan’s Shahpur, who was then arrested.

The fresh threat mail comes almost a month after Rakhi Sawant came out in support of Salman Khan and shared a video on social media in which she was seen apologising to the Bishnoi gang while doing sit-ups. “Main Salman Khan bhai ki taraf se Bishnoi samaj se maafi mangti hu. Mere Bhai Salman par buri nazar mat rakho. (I offer apologies to Bishnoi society on behalf of Salman Khan, please don’t say bad about him). Me kehti hu Salman Khan ek nek insan hai.. gareebi ka data hai, ek legend hai.. Salman Bhai ke lie dua karo, vo logo ke lie ittna karte hai.. me chahti hu Salman Bhai ke dushmano ki aakhe fut jae.. unnki yaadash Shakti khatam hojae.. me Allah se dua karti hu ke koi mere Salman bhai ke lie bura na soche,” Rakhi had said.

The earlier threat email was sent by notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who was involved in Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder in May last year. Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with Goldie Brar and Rohit Brar for threatening the actor.

In March this year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi told ABP news that the ‘goal of his life’ is to kill Salman Khan and added that the matter will end only after the actor apologises to the Bishnoi community for allegedly killing the blackbuck.











