Salman Khan Has Strict Rules on Set Against Women Wearing Deep Neckline, Reveals Palak Tiwari

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Palak Tiwari revealed in an interview that Salman Khan has strict rules on the sets for women who wear plunging necklines.

Superstar Salman Khan who will be seen in the most-awaited film of 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is a protective man who cares for his actresses and co-stars. Actress Palak Tiwari, who will be seen with Salman, revealed in her recent interview something strange about Khan that’ll leave you scratching your head first and then you’ll understand the thought behind it. Palak spilled some beans on her experience working with Salman Khan where she said that Salman has rules for women’s attire on the set. Yes, you read it right!

According to Palak, Salman Khan doesn’t like women wearing plunging (deep) necklines on the set. Due to this, Tiwari, who is always seen in plunging neckline tops, used to go on set with a proper shirt and joggers. Palak explained why Salman has these rules on the set. She told an RJ in an interview that the star is a traditionalist who believes in protecting his girls. Because there are so many other men around including the crew, he has a thing of protecting the girls. However, she clarified that he doesn’t dictate what you should wear.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released on April 11, 2023. The trailer is full of violence, the scenes that make Salman Khan the ‘bhai and jaan‘ of many but bring the same old wine in the same old bottle. He is once again seen thrashing the goons, breaking some bones, and punching some jaws – all in an attempt to showcase how violence is justified when he’s the one saving the world, or in this case, his heroine.

Salman in real is the same as his character in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film revolves around two younger siblings who must wait to marry until their elder brother becomes attached, but he’s ageing and still a bachelor. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhoomika Chawla, and others in key roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film produced by Salman Khan and directed by Farhad Samji. The film will be released on April 21.











