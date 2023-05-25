Home

Salman Khan Hugs Little Fan At Airport, Adorable Gesture Wins Over Internet

Salman was making his way to Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA event.

Salman looked dapper in a black leather jacket.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan keeps treating his fans to some delightful moments. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star has a special place in his heart for kids and always makes an effort to never disappoint them, be it on the screen or off it. One such moment has been captured at Mumbai Airport when Salman Khan was seen greeting a little fan. He also gave a tight hug to the kid as he headed to the airport’s entrance.

According to reports, Salman was making his way to Abu Dhabi to attend the IIFA event which is said to be happening at Yas Island. Sporting his new look, the actor looked handsome in a black shirt, dark trousers, and a leather jacket. While heading to the airport, he saw a boy running towards him and stopped to give his little fan a hug. The adorable moment will truly melt your heart.

Social Media Left Impressed

As soon as the video was posted, Instagram users wasted no time in praising Salman Khan’s gesture. A user took to the comment section saying, “Most misunderstood star ever. He is the most genuine person.”

Another one called Salman Khan ‘a real man’ and commented on the post, “BEING HUMAN, BEING A REAL MAN RESPECT !”.

“Superb Salman Khan what a man yr awesome he’s style and heart are so good god bless him to grow up more and more,” a comment read.

A lot of people were awed by Salman Khan’s new look, “The Most Handsome & Good Looking Actor Of All Time In Indian Cinema,” an account remarked.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film amassed over Rs 175 crore, according to reports. Now, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Shah Rukh Khan is also set to feature in a cameo in Tiger 3, where the actor will reprise his role as Pathaan from the Yash Raj Spy Universe.

Reportedly, Salman Khan has also started preparing for Kick 2, which is the much-awaited sequel of his 2014 action film. The Tiger Zinda Hai star will be seen hosting Bigg Boss OTT as well.















