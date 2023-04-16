Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Black Pathani Kurta Salwar at Baba Siddiques Iftar Party Watch Video

Home

Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Black Pathani Kurta-Salwar at Baba Siddique’s Iftar Party – Watch Video

Salman Khan recently made a dashing entry in black Pathani Kurta-Salwar at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday. – Watch Video

Salman Khan Makes Dashing Entry in Pathani Suit: Salman Khan never misses Baba Siddique’s grand Iftar parties. It is one of the most awaited occasions where all Bollywood celebs come under one roof for the bash hosted by Baba Siddiqui and his son Zeeshan Siddique. Salman made an early entry at the party and the paparazzi went berserk over his Dabanng look. The actor looked dashing all decked up for the event. It is actually celebration time for Salman as he awaits his first release of 2023 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will soon hit the screens and the leading lady Pooja Hegde already arrived for the Iftar.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S ENTRY CLIP FROM BABA SIDDIQUE’S IFTAR PARTY:

SALMAN KHAN AND POOJA HEGDE ARRIVE AT BABA SIDDIQUE’S IFTAR PARTY

Apart from Salman and Pooja, veteran lyricist Salim Khan also came to attend the bash. Salman was seen wearing a black Pathani Kurta-Salwar. His Pathani suit avatar made netizens go gaga over his style statement. Pooja wore a hot black backless blouse and matching saree for the event. Salim Khan came in denim shirt, sleeveless black jacket and jeans. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan arrived with her husband Aayush Sharma. Arpita dazzled in a simple salwar-suit while Aayush wore a black blazer and dark pants.

Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities are expected to arrive at the event today.

