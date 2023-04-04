Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Recreate Naatu Naatu in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan New Song Yentamma

Home

Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Recreate Naatu Naatu in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s New Song Yentamma – Watch

Salman Khan, Venkatesh recreate Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s New Song Yentamma. Watch the viral song here.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s New Song Yentamma: The dance number Yentamma in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has surprised Salman Khan’s fans as the superstar will be seen shaking a leg with south sensations Venkatesh and Ram Charan. Not just this, Ram Charan also recreates his popular Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with Salman Khan and we can’t keep ourselves calm.

Yentamma features Salman, Venkatesh and Ram in bright yellow shirts, white with gold bordered mundu and black boots. The song features Salman and Venkatesh with full swag dancing to the high-powered song on stage. Yentamma will be another party song and the dance steps demonstrate the wild energy of Salman, Venkatesh and Ram.

Actress Pooja Hegde joins while Ram comes in a different frame. The song also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam. Shehnaaz, Palak are seen in bright lehengas while Raghav and Siddharth are seen in shirts and lungis as they too dance along Salman, Venkatesh.

Netizens on social media were excited to see Ram Charan with Salman Khan. A fan wrote, “What a collaboration South meets Bollywood, Naatu Naatu meets Yentamma”. Another wrote, “The Entry Of Ram Charan gives us goosebumps”. “Nice Telugu lyrics…thanks from the Telugu audience……Ram charan entry was a highlight .. everyone did a great job….Salman bhai dancing on telugu song is unbelievable moment”, wrote the third fan.

Yentamma is a peppy song with mixed lyrics in Hindi and Telugu that has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev while Raftaar has penned and sung the Rap portion. The song has been written by Shabbir Ahmed with additional lyrics and vocals by Aditya Dev.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari and will also star Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla and also have glimpses of Abdu Rozik, Bhagyashree and others. The film will release in theatres on April 21.











