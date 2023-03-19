Salman Khan Receives Threat E Mail Security Beefed up Outside Actors Residence

Home

Salman Khan Receives Threat E-Mail, Security Beefed up Outside Actor’s Residence

Salman Khan recently received threat e-mail as security was beefed up outside the actor’s residence amid death threat from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Salman Khan Receives Threat Mail: Salman Khan recently received threat email after which Mumbai police has beefed up security outside the actor’s residence. The Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC. The Mumbai Police has booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan’s office. Bishnoi had recently said that his life’s only goal is to kill Salman. The gangster has claimed that the actor will have the same fate as Sidhu Moosewala if he doesn’t apologise to his deity over the alleged killing of black buck. He said if the deity forgives him he won’t say anything.

SALMAN KHAN THREATENED BY GANGSTER LAWRENCE BISHNOI

In an interaction with ABP News the gangster said “Salman Khan will have to apologise. He should go to our temple in Bikaner and apologise. The goal of my life is to kill Salman Khan. I will kill Salman Khan if his security is removed.” He further added “If he (Salman Khan) apologises, then the matter will end. Salman is arrogant, Moosewala was also like that. The ego of Salman Khan is bigger than Ravana.” In a previous statement he had stated that “There is anger in our society for Salman Khan. He humiliated my society. A case was filed against him, but he did not apologise. If he does not tender an apology, be ready to face the consequences. I will not depend on anyone else.” He also revealed “There is anger in my mind for him since childhood. Will break his ego sooner or later. He should come to our deity’s temple and apologise. If our deity forgives, then I will not say anything.”

In his death threat sent to Salman in 2022, the gangster had warned “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moosewala)” referring to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2023.”

Salman will next be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and YRF’s Tiger 3. He was recently appreciated for his extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

