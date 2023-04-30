Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Reveals He Wanted to be a Father Without Getting Married: ‘Indian Law Does Not Allow’

Salman Khan recently revealed that he wanted to be a father without getting married as Indian law does not allow it.

Salman Khan Reveals He Wanted to be a Father Without Getting Married: ‘Indian Law Does Not Allow’

Salman Khan Reveals He Wanted to be a Father Without Getting Married: Salman Khan, who is usually quite reserved when it comes to his personal life recently expressed his views on marriage and parenthood. In an interaction with Rajat Sharma in India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat, he told his about his plans of fatherhood. The actor has previously never spoken about his beliefs on parenting. However, this time he spoke candidly about his perspective on life and relationships. Salman was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie was slammed by critics and netizens despite all the hype.

SALMAN KHAN OPENS UP ON PLANNING TO BE A FATHER

Salman while speaking to Rajat Sharma told that he had once planned to be a father. He said “Abhi kya bolu woh toh plan tha. Plan tha. Bahu ka nahi tha, baccha ke tha. Lekin ab woh law ke hisaab se woh toh Hindustan mein ho nahi sakta. Toh ab dekhenge kya kare (What to say, that was the plan. It wasn’t for a daughter-in-law, it was for a child. But according to the Indian laws, it’s not possible. Now we’ll see what to do).” The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor further added “Wahi main koshish karraha tha lekin woh law shayad change hogaya hai. Toh ab dekhenge. Bachchon ka bada shaukh hai mujhe. I love kids. Lekin kids jab aate hai toh maa bhi aati hai. Maa unke liye bohut acchi hai, lekin humare ghar mein maa hi maa padi hai sir. Humare paas pura zila hai, pura gaon hai. Woh unka accha khayal rakh lengi. Lekin unki maa, jo real maa hongi, woh meri patni hogi (makes a face) (That’s what I was trying to do. But, that law may have changed, so let’s see. I am very fond of children. But when kids come then their mother also comes. A mother is good for them but we have a lot of mothers at home. We have the whole district, the whole village. They will take care of them. But my kid’s real mother will also be my wife).”

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

For more updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office, check out this space at .











