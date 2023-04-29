Home

Entertainment

Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan And Aditya Chopra Deserve Full Credit For Pathaan Success

Salman Khan has said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra deserve full credit for Pathaan box office success.

Salman Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan And Aditya Chopra Deserve Full Credit For Pathaan Success

Salman Credits SRK And Aditya Chopra For Pathaan Success: Salman Khan, whose Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan received negative reviews, recently spoke about the success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan. Salman had a cameo in the spy actioner as the film is connected to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and War (2019) from YRF spy universe. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s extended cameo in a stylish action sequence was hailed by movie buffs. Now, in a viral interaction Salman said that he would not take any credit for the success of Pathaan. When the show host referred to his appearance in the movie, the actor interrupted and said that Shah Rukh and Aditya Chopra deserve all the accolades.

SALMAN KHAN CREDITS SHAH RUKH KHAN FOR PATHAAN SUCCESS

In his interview with Rajat Sharma in India TV’s Aap Ki Adalat, the interviewer told “They said Salman made Pathaan a hit…” Salman intervened and stated that “Bilkul nahi, bilkul nahi sir. Yeh credit Shah Rukh Khan se koi cheen nahi sakta, Aditya Chopra se koi cheen nahi sakta. Shah Rukh ne bohot accha kaam kiya hai. Yeh sab fans, Shah Rukh ki film dekhne ke liye taras rahe the aur ek right time, right mauke pe yeh film aayi. I think it is the biggest hit of the Hindi film industry (Not at all. Nobody can take the credit away from Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Shah Rukh has done a really good job. His fans were waiting for his film and it arrived at a right time).” Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveled that “I told Salman to shout ‘bhaag Pathaan bhaag’ and told him to do it like ‘bhaag Arjun bhaag (from Karan Arjun).’ It wasn’t in the script. It was funny and I had to convince Salman to do it. It was so much fun.” The filmmaker further added “Salman laughed. He said ‘You are not serious.’ I said ‘Yes I want you to do it’. He did it so well. He is like clay. He is so sweet and just needs love and pampering. He got a lot of that from me. He did exactly what I told him to do.”

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in crucial roles. The actor will also be seen in Tiger Vs Pathaan, which is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe.

For more updates on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office, check out this space at .











