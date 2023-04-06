Home

Salman Khan Says ‘We Used Awards as Door Stoppers’, Reveals He Was Once Promised an Award But…

Salman Khan says he was never interested in the awards and at home when their doors would stop working, they used those award trophies as ‘door stoppers’. Read on.

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan is known in the industry for his quirkiness and the swag that can sway away anyone. He was recently present at the press conference of an awards show when he gave yet another example of his I-give-a-damn attitude to the world and spoke the truth. The actor, who for once skipped wearing his usual T-shirt and denim, dressed up formally in a grey suit, and addressed the media at the Filmfare event on Wednesday evening. Apart from many statements that he made while answering the questions by the media, one thing stuck with his fans and now, the video of him answering the question is going viral on social media.

SALMAN KHAN: WE WOULD USE AWARDS AS DOOR STOPPERS

In the viral video, Salman reveals how he was once promised an award by Filmfare but was not given one and therefore refused to perform on stage that night. The actor also talks about how he never goes after receiving awards and often uses them as ‘door stoppers’ in his house. He said at the conference: “I’ve never been interested in these awards because I’ve seen so many of them at home. Sometimes, if our doors would not open, we would use them as door stoppers. And we would give them away to others if we didn’t find any place for them at home. This is how it is for me. I’ve always lost. I was never interested in awards. Even today, I am not. I am interested in rewards. That’s what I get from my fans and from the Hindi film audience.”

Salman went on to talk about the incident that he believes brought in the culture of paying the actors for hosting and performing at the awards ceremony. Elaborating on the same, he said, “I should thank the Filmfare award. An award was to be given to me and I won’t take the name of the editor. It was right after Maine Pyar Kiya, you can figure out who it was. So, I was told I should come for the Filmfare award and I went there with my whole family. The nominations were announced, I stood up, and then I heard ‘and the award goes to Jackie Shroff’. My dad got upset. I was to perform that night for the first time on stage. And after this happened, I went backstage and said this can’t happen. I said I don’t care.”

WHEN SALMAN KHAN REFUSED TO PERFORM ON STAGE AFTER LOSING AN AWARD TO JACKIE SHROFF

The actor carried on with the story. He added, “The person came and said ‘You know what I am paying you for this performance’. I said ‘How much’ and he gave me a figure. I said it won’t happen in this much and you have to give me more. He kept raising the figure and I took home a substantial amount – 5 times more than what I was being offered. He then asked me to not tell this to anyone. I told him he was talking to the wrong person. Then I saw Akki (Akshay Kumar) and Juhi (Chawla) and I showed them the cheque and told them ‘apna bhi nikaal lo’.”

Salman was all energetic and goofy at the conference. He also quipped the question about being given death threats via letters. When a journalist tried asking him that, he limited his answer to his next film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, dropped the mic, and left.











