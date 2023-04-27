Salman Khan Stares at Fan Trying to Shake Hand; Shera Pushes Him at Airport, Watc Video

Home

Salman Khan Stares at Fan Trying to Shake Hand; Shera Pushes Him at Airport, Watch Video

Salman Khan’s video goes viral when Salman starred angrily at a fan who tried shaking hands with him. Watch here.

We have seen several videos of celebrities at the airport who pose and get clicked by the paps. Few of them are spotted with their bodyguards who try to push fans who request selfies and handshakes. Actor Salman Khan is one of them who has been advised to travel with security guards. A new video has gone viral of Salman Khan from the Mumbai airport when he landed in India yesterday. He flew from Dubai and while exiting the airport, he was gathered by his bodyguards and security. An ardent fan of Salman Khan came towards him for a handshake, however, he was pushed by Shera (Salman’s bodyguard).

The viral video showed Salman Khan staring angrily at a fan who tried shaking hands with him. The video was recorded at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Shera pushed the fan away from the actor and the video went viral.

Watch the viral video of Salman Khan here:

Mumbai Police beefed up security outside actor Salman Khan’s residence after he received threats last month by email. Sent from the ID of one Mohit Garg, it said, “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) ko BAAT krni hai Tere boss Salman se. Interview (Lawrence Bishnoi) dekh hi Liya Hoga usne shayad nhi dekha ho toh bol diyo dekh lega. Matter close krna hai to BAAT karva dio, face to face krna ho vo bta dio. Abi time rehte inform krdiya hai agli baar jhatka hi dekhne ko milega.”

Salman Khan is provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra state government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.











