Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri And Others Express Grief Over Odisha Train Accident

Salman Khan, Other B-Town Celebs Pay Tribute to Odisha Train Tragedy Victims: The tragic Odisha train accident has shaken the whole nation including Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan, Vivek Agnihotri and Manoj Bajpayee expressed their heartfelt condolences to the victims who died in the train tragedy. They also sent prayers and strength to the families of the deceased. Over 230 people were killed and around 900 injured in the crash involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train on Friday. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Tragic and very shameful. How can 3 trains be involved in this age and time? Who is answerable? Prayers for all the families. Om shanti. https://t.co/6qa5AYufOV — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) June 3, 2023

So so horrific! So Tragic! https://t.co/ltW3PvoH3o — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 3, 2023

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to the families and their loved ones affected by the tragic train accident. My thoughts are with each and every person affected by this devastating incident. May strength and support surround them during this difficult time. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 3, 2023

Sunny Deol captioned his post as, "Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore. My condolences to the families of those who died in this train accident, and I pray to the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured. #TrainAccident."

The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai).

