Salman Khans 2019 Case Quashed by Bombay HC Judiciary Not Meant to Harass

Salman Khan’s 2019 case has been quashed by the Bombay High Court as it opined that, ‘judiciary is not meant to harass celebrities’.

Salman Khan’s 2019 Case Quashed by HC: Salman Khan is going through a lot of challenges in-spite of his PAN India Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, geared up for release. The actor has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Although Mumbai police has left no stones unturned in monitoring Salman’s security 24X7, his fans are concerned over his safety. Bishnoi has many times threatened that Salman will have the same fate as the late Punjabi-singer Sidhu Moosewala. The gangster has stated that he has been hurt with regard to the blackbuck killing case and said that the actor must apologise for his deeds to their deity. Now, in a 2019 case a man had accused the Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor and his bodygaurd for assaulting him. The court has quashed the case in its judgment as it opined that judiciary is not meant for harassing someone just because they are celebrities.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday noted that the magistrate’s court had failed to follow the procedural mandate before issuing summons. It told in its detailed order that “The judicial process need not be a means for needless harassment merely because the accused is a well-known celebrity and without adhering to the procedure of law, he shall not be subjected to unnecessary oppression at the hands of a complainant, who set in the machinery into motion to satisfy his vendetta and assumed that he was insulted by the cine star,” the order said. This was a fit case where the “issuance of process against the applicants (Salman Khan and Shaikh) and continuation of the proceedings is nothing short of abuse (of) the process”, the judge added. “…and for doing substantial justice, I deem it appropriate to quash the impugned order.”

Justice Dangre also pointed out in the judgement that continuation of any action against the applicants would result in grave injustice. “The magistrate should have first recorded the statement of the complainant to verify his allegations. The lower court surpassed the procedure laid down under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) while issuing the summons and it “suffers from serious infraction of procedure” to be adopted when a private complaint is filed,” as told by the Bombay HC. In March 2022, a magistrate’s court had issued summons to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh, directing them to appear before it on April 5, 2022. The order was passed on a complaint by a journalist Ashok Pandey alleging that he was threatened and assaulted by the actor and his bodyguard. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor later moved to the high court, challenging the summons. On April 5, 2022, the HC stayed the summons. Pandey had alleged that in April 2019, Salman Khan and Shaikh abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while the actor was riding bicycle on a Mumbai street.

Salman will next be seen in YRF’s Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He is also going to star in Tiger vs Pathaan, produced by Aditya Chopra.

